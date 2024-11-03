Kaesang says Jokowi will participate in campaigning for Bali governor and Denpasar mayor elections for PSI-backed candidates





TEMPO.CO, Denpasar – General Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party Kaesang Pangarep said former President Joko Widodo would likely attend the 2024 Bali Governor-Deputy Governor election campaign for number 1 candidate Made Muliawan Arya alias De Gajah-Putu Agus Suradnyana (Mulia Pas). The pair is supported by PSI. As for the pair of candidates supported for the position of deputy mayor of Denpasar psi are candidate number 1 Gede Ngurah Ambara Putra and I Nengah Yasa Adi Susanto (Abdi). “I hope, God willing, the seventh president (Joko Widodo) will also come and campaign for the two of them,” Kaesang said while participating in the campaign at Badung Market in Denpasar City, Bali , as reported BetweenSunday November 3, 2024. Youngest son Jokowi President Prabowo Subianto also plans to participate in the campaign. “God willing, the president (Prabowo Subianto) will come this afternoon to support both of them,” Kaesang added. However, Kaesang did not reveal more details about Jokowi's timetable for participating in the campaign in Bali. Advertisement Chairman of the PSI Bali Regional Leadership Council I Nengah Yasa Adi Susanto confirmed Kaesang's statement. “Pak Jokowi really supports us and prays for us, giving us his blessing to succeed in the Denpasar regional elections because we have been summoned on October 25,” he said. The 2024 election for Bali governor and Denpasar mayor will bring together two pairs of candidates. In the Bali gubernatorial election, candidate number 2 is incumbent Wayan Koster and Giri Prasta. Meanwhile, the number 2 candidate for Denpasar Mayor and Deputy Mayor is incumbent I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara and I Kadek Agus Arya Wibawa. Editor's Choice: PSI will sanction members who change their support for Pramono Anung

