Trump and Harris hit the campaign trail days before Election DayExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, arrives for a campaign rally in Lititz, Pa., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP .

switch captionEvan Vucci/AP

Americans have two days left to choose their new leader in a neck-and-neck presidential election, likely decided by tens of thousands of votes in a handful of swing states.

Former President Donald Trump takes on Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia on Sunday, while Vice President Harris focuses on black and young voters in Michigan.

“Over the next two days we will be tested,” Harris told the congregation at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit. “These days we will demand everything we have.”

Vice President Harris prays with clergy after speaking at the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit on November 3, 2024. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionRoberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

In his remarks Sunday, Trump suggested he “shouldn't have left” the White House after his 2020 election defeat and joked about media outlets being shot during another assassination attempt on him.

“Someone should call out fake news, and I don’t mind that much,” Trump said as the crowd laughed.

In a statement following the speech, Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said Trump's comment “has nothing to do with harming the media, or anything else.”

When asked how her campaign would respond if Trump prematurely declared victory Tuesday night as he did in 2020, Harris stressed that U.S. elections and the U.S. electoral system have integrity and trustworthiness.

“I would ask, in particular, people who have not yet voted not to fall for his tactic, which I think is to suggest to people that if they vote, their vote will have no impact. importance, to suggest to people that somehow the integrity of our electoral system is compromised is not intact, so they don't vote,” Harris said.

“Everyone needs to know that their vote is their power to determine the outcome of the election, and that their vote will count. It matters,” she told reporters.

Video plays as supporters arrive to hear former President Donald Trump speak during a campaign rally at the Kinston Jet Center on November 3, 2024, in Kinston, North Carolina. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP .

. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Trump repeats his false claim that the election is stolen

Trump began his campaign on Sunday in Pennsylvania, a key state with 19 electoral votes widely seen as a must-win for the Trump and Harris campaigns.

During his speech at Lancaster Airport, Trump told supporters that this election was being stolen, a false claim he also made before the 2020 election.

“We have a lot of crooked people and we fight like a son of a gun,” Trump said, pointing to the press. “We're fighting. They're fighting so hard to steal the damn thing. Look what's happening. Look what's happening in your state every day. They're talking about extending hours and all that.”

The former president provided no evidence the election was stolen but cast doubt on voting machines by citing tech billionaire Elon Musk, who supports Trump and used his ownership of X, the online platform formerly known as Twitter, to spread disinformation about the electoral process.

He also took part in a poll taken Saturday by J Ann Selzer, the well-respected Iowa pollster, that showed Trump trailing Harris by 3 points in Iowa, a state Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020.

“The polls are just as corrupt as some of the writers out there,” Trump said. “They can blackmail these polls. They brag about it. I got a poll in Iowa where I was 10 points ahead. One of my enemies just released a poll where I was three points ahead. 'advance.”

Trump also spoke about what he called the failure of the U.S. economy and the border, while also personally attacking Harris as “low IQ.”

“Kamala broke it, and we're going to fix it, and we're going to fix it fast,” Trump said after arriving more than an hour late to his event. “America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before.”

Vice President Harris greets diners at Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Detroit on November 3, 2024. Roberto Schmidt/AFP .

. Roberto Schmidt/AFP Harris focused on Michigan on Sunday. Tomorrow is Pennsylvania

Meanwhile, Harris was focused on the Blue Wall State of Michigan after campaigning in North Carolina and making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in New York. On Monday, she has a series of events in Pennsylvania.

For the fourth Sunday in a row, Harris attended a service at a black church. She then worked the crowd at Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles in Detroit's Livernois neighborhood, a restaurant owned by former Detroit Lions player Ron Bartell.

Harris also stopped at Elma's Barber Shop in Pontiac, Minch. where she spoke with local leaders and black men. On Sunday evening, she will hold a rally in East Lansing, home of Michigan State University.

Black voters and college students are critical to the coalition the Harris campaign needs to get across the finish line in states like Michigan, where the race is close.

Trump was scheduled to travel to Kinston, North Carolina, for another rally Sunday afternoon. He is next preparing to hold a third rally in Macon, Georgia, just 2 hours north of Kinston. The former president is expected to campaign daily in the Tar Heel State until the election is over. Trump won electoral votes in North Carolina in 2016 and 2020, but polls show an increasingly close race.

NPR's Tamara Keith and Deepa Shivaram contributed to this story.

