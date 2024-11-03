Donald Trump would push to eliminate fluoride from water: RFK Jr.





Fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities by replacing minerals lost through normal wear and tear, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adding low levels of fluoride to drinking water has long been considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the last century.

Kennedy made the statement on social media platform X, alongside various claims about the health effects of fluoride.

On Jan. 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to eliminate fluoride from public water, Kennedy wrote. Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, want to make America healthy, he added, repeating a phrase Trump uses often and links to Kennedy.

It was unclear whether Kennedy discussed Saturday's message with Trump or his aides. The Trump campaign did not respond directly, and a spokesperson for Kennedy did not respond when asked.

Although President Trump has received various policy ideas, he is focused on Tuesday's election, said Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

But the sudden and unexpected weekend social media post spoke to the chaotic policymaking that defined Trump's tenure in the White House, when he posted policy statements on Twitter virtually at all hours. It also underscored many experts' concerns about Kennedy's influence on American public health, who has long championed debunked theories about vaccine safety.

In 1950, federal authorities approved water fluoridation to prevent tooth decay and continued to promote it even after brands of fluoride toothpaste came onto the market several years later. Although fluoride can come from several sources, drinking water is the primary source for Americans, researchers say.

Officials reduced their recommendations for fluoride levels in drinking water in 2015 to combat a dental disease called fluorosis, which can cause tooth staining and is becoming increasingly common among American children.

In August, a federal agency determined with moderate confidence that there was a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in children. The National Toxicology Program based its conclusion on studies involving fluoride levels approximately twice the recommended limit for drinking water.

A federal judge later cited that study to order the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to further regulate fluoride in drinking water. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen cautioned that it was unclear whether the amount of fluoride typically added to water causes lower IQs in children, but he concluded that growing research indicates an unreasonable risk. It ordered the EPA to take steps to reduce that risk, but did not specify what those steps should be.

In his X post on Saturday, Kennedy tagged Michael Connett, the lead attorney representing the plaintiff in that lawsuit, the environmental advocacy group Food & Water Watch.

Kennedy's anti-vaccine organization has filed a lawsuit against news organizations including the Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking steps to identify misinformation, including about COVID-19 and vaccines against COVID-19. Kennedy is on leave from the group but is listed as one of its attorneys in the lawsuit.

It remains unclear what role Kennedy might play if Trump wins on Tuesday. Kennedy recently told NewsNation that Trump asked him to reorganize agencies, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and some agencies under the Department of Agriculture .

But for now, the former independent presidential candidate has become one of Trump's top surrogates. Trump frequently mentions support from Kennedy, scion of a Democratic dynasty and son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy traveled with Trump on Friday and spoke at his rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump said Saturday he told Kennedy: You can work on food, you can work on anything you want except oil policy.

He wants health, he wants women's health, he wants men's health, he wants children, he wants everything, Trump added.

