Partygate was overblown and Boris Johnson was great

Kemi Badenoch has slammed the row over Downing Street lockdown parties as exaggerated and said Boris Johnson was a great prime minister.

On his first full day as leader of the Conservative Party, Badenoch, 44, was given the opportunity to assert his authority over the party by distancing himself from Johnson and Liz Truss. However, as she prepared to reward her key allies with positions in her shadow cabinet, she said she was reluctant to offer a post-mortem of her predecessors.

Badenoch won 56 per cent of the vote in a turnout of 95,000 Conservative MPs, beating Robert Jenrick. She will begin appointing her first advisers on Monday after confirming on Sunday evening that Rebecca Harris, a former junior minister, would be shadow chief whip. Andrew Griffith, former science secretary Claire Coutinho, Alex Burghart and Julia Lopez are vying for leadership positions.

After Badenoch received Johnson's blessing for his victory, he was asked what was wrong with the number 10 under his tenure. “I thought he was a great prime minister, but during that term the public thought we weren't speaking for them or looking out for them, we were there for ourselves,” she said. declared. Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC1.

Robert Jenrick congratulates Badenoch on winning Conservative leadership race DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

She said: I think some of those things were perception issues, a lot of the things that happened around partygate were not the reason I quit. I thought it was overkill. We should not have created fixed penalty notices for example. This meant that we were not living up to our principles.

Badenoch promised to tell the country and his party some hard truths. Reflecting on the Conservatives' 14 years in power, she said more could have been done to cut taxes, while criticizing Labor's budget.

I think the tax burden was too high under the Conservatives, she said. That doesn't mean we need to cut public services, it means we need to look at how we deliver public services, and a lot of what the government does isn't even about public services.

Ellie Reeves, the Labor Party president, said Badenoch's comments showed the Conservatives had not listened and had not learned. She said: “Listening to Kemi Badenoch call partygate exaggerated will add insult to injury for families across Britain who have followed the rules, missing the deaths of loved ones and family funerals, while that his colleagues were celebrating in Downing Street.

Sir Keir Starmer said on X that Badenoch's election as the first black leader of a Westminster party was a proud moment for our country.

Badenoch sought to downplay the milestone when asked how she felt being the first black person to lead a major political party. The best thing will be when we get to a point where the color of your skin is no more notable than the color of your eyes or your hair, she said.

We live in a multiracial country, and that's great. But we need to work very hard to ensure that this doesn't become a divisive issue where people see themselves as part of groups rather than all British. When I hear people say: Isn't that remarkable, we have a black woman as leader of the Conservative Party, I'm happy, because it shows that my country and my party are actually places where it doesn't matter who you are, what you look like, it's about what the offer is. What I don't want is for us to end up talking about it.

Dawn Butler, Labor MP for Brent East, shared a post accusing Badenoch of depicting white supremacy in blackface. Butler has since deleted the post, which was shared on X shortly before Badenoch's victory was announced.

Dawn Butler JANE BARLOW/PA

The comments were posted by Nels Abbey, a British-Nigerian author, and shared by Butler, who is also black. Abbey described Badenoch's victory as a clear, unprecedented and once inconceivable victory for racism. He called the former business secretary a member of the black collaborator class. He highlighted a video of Badenoch refusing to support reparations for slavery and asked his followers to prepare for Badenochism, which he defines as white supremacy in blackface.

Ben Obese-Jecty, Conservative MP for Huntingdon, called on Starmer to withdraw Butler's whip for appearing to endorse the comments. It will be a test to see whether Keir Starmer removes the whip or actually tolerates Butler's abhorrent endorsement of this smear, he said on X.

Kwasi Kwarteng, a former Conservative MP and the first black chancellor, also urged Starmer to remove Butler's whip. He told GB News: His attacks on race are absolutely crazy.