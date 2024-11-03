Will ensure a TB-free India through collective spirit: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image) NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared a decline tuberculosis The incidence of tuberculosis is the result of dedicated and innovative efforts, and affirmed that “we will continue to work towards a tuberculosis-free India” in a collective spirit. His remarks came after Health Minister JP Nadda said in an article that the World Health Organization (WHO) had recognized India's “remarkable” progress, with a decline of 17.7 per cent. in tuberculosis incidence between 2015 and 2023, a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3%. %.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “Laudable progress! The decline in the incidence of tuberculosis is the result of India's dedicated and innovative efforts. Through collective spirit, we will continue to work towards a TB-free India.

On Saturday, Nadda said that under Prime Minister Modi's “visionary leadership, the government has expanded and strengthened its system”. National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) by taking key initiatives “such as Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, and introducing the BPaLM diet, a new treatment for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB).

“I also recognize the tireless efforts of the dedicated healthcare workers of the Ministry of Health, whose unwavering commitment and hard work play a crucial role in this fight against TB,” Nadda said. The WHO, in its latest report on global tuberculosis, acknowledged the progress made in India in eliminating the infection.

While the WHO had reduced its estimate of TB mortality in India last year, the current report documents a sustained reduction in TB deaths achieved by the country from 28 per lakh to 22 per lakh, i.e. a drop of 21%. The WHO report also notes that the majority of funding for the TB program comes from government resources.

Health ministry sources said the government is purchasing more than 800 AI-enabled portable chest X-ray machines to complement India's extensive network of TB laboratories – the largest in the world, with 7,767 molecular testing facilities rapid and 87 culture and drug susceptibility testing laboratories located throughout the country.

In September, the government approved the introduction of the BPaLM regimen as part of its national TB elimination program, as a highly effective and shorter treatment option.

India has notified 19.88 lakh TB patients (January to September 2024), compared to 19.08 lakh during the same period in 2023, an increase of 4%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/will-ensure-a-tuberculosis-free-india-through-collective-spirit-pm-modi/articleshow/114920642.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos