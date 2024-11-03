Is Jokowi still a political force?

Many have wondered about the fate of President Joko Jokowi Widodo after his presidency ends on October 20. Is he really going to leave politics? Will his allies abandon him or even turn against him? Or will it remain politically relevant?

Two weeks after leaving the State Palace and handing over his official duties to President Prabowo Subianto, it appears that Jokowi is not retiring from politics, as he once claimed, he intended to do so. He returned to Solo, in Central Java, the small town where he grew up and began his political career. But the former mayor of Solo has no plans to sit on his porch and reflect on his political career. THE visit the president we are not done with politics yet. Here's why.

Jokowi loyalists in Prabowos government

The first sign that Jokowi will not soon fade into political oblivion is that many of his ministers have retained their positions in Prabowos' Red and White cabinet. The new president retained 12 of Jokowis' ministers in his large cabinet of 48 ministers and five heads of state agencies. Jokowi's former ministers include Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto as Coordinating Minister of Economy, former National Police Chief Tito Karnavian as Interior Minister, and respected economist Sri Mulyani, as Minister of Finance.

But perhaps Jokowi's biggest victory is that Prabowo decided not to immediately replace the leaders of two main law enforcement institutions: the national police and the Attorney General's Office (AGO). Jokowi is known to have exercised strong influence within both institutions, which are still led by his loyalist political representatives: General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and ST Burhanuddin.

All this means that at first glance, Prabowo's government looks a bit like Jokowi's third term, with Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice president. Given that Gibran's father Jokowi played a vital role in helping Prabowo gain power in February's elections, it makes sense that the new president would try to return the favor.

If it is true that these ministers now work for Prabowo and not Jokowi, they are at least well positioned to continue Jokowi's flagship programs. It is possible that Prabowo will later reshuffle his cabinet and eliminate all Jokowis loyalists, but that will not happen anytime soon.

This means that, for at least the first months of Prabowo's term, Jokowi – directly or through Gibran – will still be able to mobilize the state apparatus to promote his personal and dynastic interests if he so chooses. .

The arrest of Jokowis' main critic

The recent arrest of a prominent political dissident on corruption charges is the clearest indication that Jokowi still has political influence. On October 29, 2024, The Attorney General's Office (AGO) has arrested former Minister of Commerce Thomas Lembong for his alleged role in a corruption case linked to the government's decision to import raw sugar between 2015 and 2016.. He was accused of issuing a permit to a private company to import 105,000 tonnes of raw sugar when the country had a sugar surplus. The state suffered 400 billion rupees in losses because of its decision, according to prosecutors.

While it remains to be seen whether the AGO has a strong case against him, it is difficult to ignore the political nature of the case. Lembong is much more than just a former Jokowi minister who fell out badly with the president during the latter's first term. He is also a close ally of Anies Baswedan, Jokowi's political nemesis. In fact, he was a key figure in Anies' presidential campaign in 2023 and 2024, and even surpassed Anies' running mate Muhaimin Iskandar as the face of the platform of change on which the campaign was run. More importantly, Lembong has publicly been extremely critical of Jokowi. Anies has defended Lembong as a man of integrity, repeating the question he repeatedly asked during the elections, whether Indonesia is a country based on the rule of law or the rule of power.

Speculation is rife that Jokowi is behind the AGO's decision. The King of Solo is terrifying, a senior journalist told me when asked about Lembong's arrest. Even President Prabowos Gerindra's party is wary of how the public would perceive the AGO movement, saying that it is essential that the agency provide solid evidence to support its investigation into LeMbang. Without a clear and detailed explanation, the corruption investigation could give the public the impression that the Prabowo government is abusing the law as a political instrument, said Gerindra MP Habiburokhman.

Although there is no hard evidence to prove that the case against Lembong was orchestrated by Jokowi, it fits a pattern. Some researchers argue that the militarization of law enforcement for political purposes became a hallmark of Jokowis' administration, particularly after the 2017 Jakarta elections.

Cawe-cawe in regional elections

Regardless, despite all the speculation about Jokowi's clandestine power plays, he continues to openly engage in practical politics. In his first weeks as an ordinary citizen (he holds no official position in any political party), Jokowi spent his time meeting regional head candidates supported by the ruling coalition.

On October 29, 2024, for example, he met with the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin duo running for the Central Java gubernatorial election, a clear sign of the former president's support.. Central Java has now become a proxy battleground province for Jokowi and his former party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which nominated the Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi pair in the contest.

This reflects the fact that the PDI-P severed ties with its former member, Jokowi, after the latter chose to support Prabowo instead of the party's candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, in the last election. The party is now the only opposition party in the national legislature, the DPR, and supports candidates opposed to those favored by the former president.

This is why Jokowi also has hinted at his willingness to campaign for former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil in Jakarta, another high-stakes gubernatorial election.. Ridwan, supported by the Prabowo-Jokowi coalition, is running against PDI-P nominated candidate Pramono Anung, who was able to qualify for the race at the eleventh hour.

Man of the people – and oligarchy?

There is no doubt that Jokowi has retained strong popular support, with the latest surveys showing his approval ratings ranged between 55 percent and 68 percent during his final days in office. These surveys, released by Indikator Politik Indonesia, Saiful Mujani Research Consulting (SMRC) and Litbang Kompas, indicate that his poll numbers have fallen slightly from around 70 percent earlier this year, but they also confirm his continued popularity among the population.

Jokowi may have fallen out of favor among much of Indonesia's political class who are disillusioned by what they see as the former president's attacks on the country's democratic institutions. But if we take the poll results at face value, it seems that he is still considered by the rest of the population as a man of the people. This places Jokowi in a strong political position.

More importantly, Jokowi is also popular among the oligarchic elite, many of whom have supported his campaigns and then that of Prabowo and Gibran.

It appears that the oligarchs view Jokowi as a viable political figure, capable of better serving their collective interests – and he appears ready to capitalize on this support to consolidate his personal power and build his burgeoning political dynasty.