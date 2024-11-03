Trump says he shouldn't have left White House as he closes campaign with increasingly dark message





Donald Trump, who said Sunday in Pennsylvania that he regretted leaving the White House in 2021, is ending the 2024 campaign the way he started it, spewing a stew of violent, derogatory rhetoric and repeated warnings that he will not accept defeat if it occurs. .

At a rally in the must-win battleground state, the former president told supporters he should not have left office after losing the 2020 election; described Democrats as demonic; complained about a new poll that shows he is no longer leading in Iowa, a state he won twice; and said he wouldn't mind if a gunman also shooting him through the fake news.

Trump spent much of his speech pushing unfounded claims of cheating by Democrats in the 2024 election and sowing doubt about his integrity as polls show he and Vice President Kamala Harris are in the impasse at the national level. He denounced allegations of election interference this year and lamented his departure from office after losing to Joe Biden four years ago.

I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because we did it, we did it so well, Trump said at his Lititz rally, saying the U.S.-Mexico border was more secure under his administration .

It is a rare public admission of regret for participating in the peaceful transfer of power after he incited his supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol as he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results that he had lost, but refused to concede something that Trump is currently facing. federal charges are over.

Trump, whose voice was hoarse throughout his speech, repeatedly denounced the new Iowa survey released Saturday night, which showed no clear leader between him and Harris in the state.

“We've had all this bullshit with the press, with fake stuff and fake polls,” Trump said, claiming the Des Moines Register and Mediacom poll was released by one of my enemies.

At one point, the former president, who was the target of two assassination attempts, suggested he would accept a gunman targeting him also shooting him through fake news.

I have this piece of glass here. But all we have here is fake news, right? And to catch me, someone would have to debunk the fake news, Trump said. And it doesn't bother me that much. It doesn't bother me.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said after the rally that the former president was thinking about how the press protected him.

President Trump was saying that the media were in danger, in the sense that they were protecting him and, therefore, were themselves in great danger and should also have had a protective glass shield. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. In reality, he looked after their well-being, much more than his own! Steven Cheung said in a statement.

In response to Trump's comments on Sunday, a senior Harris campaign official said on a call with reporters that for Trump, this election was really about his own grievances and that he was not focused on the American people .

In his speech, Trump baselessly claimed that Democrats were fighting so hard to steal the damn thing and that voting machines would be tampered with.

They're spending all this money, all this money on machines, and they're going to say we could take another 12 days to determine. And what do you think happens during these 12 days? What do you think is happening? » Trump said.

The crowd responded: Cheating!

These elections must take place, they must be decided on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. A bunch of crooked people, they're crooked people, Trump said.

The former president's new series of threats caps a campaign with one of the darkest and most ominous closing messages in modern American history. In recent weeks alone, Trump has redoubled his commitment to using the military to fight the civilian enemy within and has reflected, under the guise of arguing that he is the pro-peace candidate, on the way former Rep. Liz Cheney, one of its loudest conservative Republican critics, would get away with having guns pointed at her face in a war zone.

This weekend brought its share of bizarre moments. On Sunday, Trump told NBC News that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent article on X about removing fluoride from public water if Trump wins a second term seemed acceptable to me.

Well, I haven't talked to him about it yet, but it seems OK to me, Trump told NBC. You know, it's possible.

And a night earlier, in North Carolina, Trump laughed approvingly at an audience member's suggestion that Harris was working as a prostitute. After Trump once again insisted that Harris didn't work at a McDonald's when she was younger, a Greensboro supporter shouted, “She worked on a corner!”

Trump laughed, paused, then said, “This place is amazing.

As the crowd laughed, he added: Remember, it's other people who say it, it's not me.

His response to the crude remark underscored the extent to which the rot in American political discourse, a long-running spiral, accelerated after Trump's arrival on the presidential campaign trail in 2015. It's a contrast to seven years later. earlier, when a John McCain supporter said: At a campaign event, Barack Obama lied about his identity, saying he was Arab, and the then Republican Party candidate took the microphone from him hands, insisting that his rival was a good family man (and) citizen, which I just did. have disagreements on fundamental issues.

Even then, Trump was in hiding. He would soon become a leading proponent of the birther conspiracy theory, a racist narrative that Obama was not born in the United States.

In the run-up to this year's election, Trump used the former president's full name, Barack Hussein Obama, in an attempt to demonize him. He frequently mispronounces Harris' first name, although he showed it before he knew how to say it correctly, and called her a shitty vice president.

At other times, Trump descended into farce. At a gathering in Latrobe, Pa., last month, he spent time remembering the naked body of the late golfing great Arnold Palmer.

“Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say, with all due respect to women, I love women,” Trump said. This man was strong and tough, and I refused to say it, but when he took a shower with the other pros, they came out of there and they said, “Oh, my God.” It's incredible.

Trump's messaging to, and more often about, women has also become increasingly bizarre. At a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last week, he told the crowd that his aides had asked him to stop saying he would be the protector of American women, in part because they recognized this as inappropriate.

Sir, please don't say that, Trump said he was advised. For what? I am president. I want to protect the women of our country. Well, I'm going to do it whether women like it or not.

Recent polls have shown the former president trailing Harris among female voters by a significant margin across all demographics. Neither Trump nor his allies pushed back on those numbers, instead imploring more men to vote.

Early voting was disproportionately female, said Charlie Kirk, the leader of a right-wing group to whom Trump has entrusted to run much of his game on the ground. If men stay at home, Kamala is president. It's that simple.

Harris mostly countered Trump's dark overtures by promising to end the tribal clashes that defined much of the last decade.

Our democracy does not require us to agree on everything. That's not the American way, Harris said during a speech last week from the Ellipse in Washington, DC. We love a good debate. And just because someone disagrees with us doesn't make them an enemy from within. They are family, neighbors, classmates, work colleagues.

It can be easy to forget a simple truth, she added. It doesn't have to be this way.

The vice president has also focused on Trump's attacks on his rivals and critics, including his constant insistence that he wants to use the power of the federal government to punish them. In contrast, Harris likes to say she focuses on policy, such as a push to restore federal abortion rights following the 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

From day one, if elected, Donald Trump would enter office with a list of enemies, Harris said in Washington. Once elected, I will come in with a to-do list full of priorities for what I will do for the American people.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN's Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/03/politics/trump-dark-closing-message/index.html

