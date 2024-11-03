Why Chinese spies are causing chills in Silicon Valley

Linwei Ding had been working at Google's California headquarters for four years when he booked a one-way ticket to Beijing and, on Boxing Day, handed in his notice.

The resignation raised questions within the tech giant's security team, which was already investigating Ding. A few weeks earlier, Ding had insisted he had no intention of resigning when he encountered unusual activity on his employee account.

After viewing CCTV footage, investigators discovered that, a few weeks earlier, the Chinese national had convinced a colleague to scan his access badge at Google's offices, creating the illusion that he was at work .

Ding had actually traveled thousands of miles away to China, posing as the chief executive of a company called Zhisuan and seeking to raise funds. On January 6, the day before his flight was scheduled to depart, FBI agents searched his home and seized his devices and passport.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Ding, 38, with stealing trade secrets from Google. Prosecutors said he downloaded more than 500 files related to Google's artificial intelligence technology to a personal account in an effort to launch his own businesses in China.

We will fiercely protect sensitive technologies developed in America from falling into the hands of those who should not have them, promised Merrick Garland, the attorney general of the United States.

Ding pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces decades in prison.

But his case is far from unique. Silicon Valley companies have become a growing target for industrial espionage and commercial theft.

In recent years, the U.S. government has accused individuals of stealing technology from companies such as Tesla, Apple and IBM and seeking to move it to China, often successfully.

Last year, intelligence chiefs from the Five Eyes nations gathered at Stanford University, the cradle of innovation in Silicon Valley, to warn technology companies that they were increasingly under threat.

If you're working at the cutting edge in this decade, you may not be interested in geopolitics, but geopolitics is, said Ken McCallum, director general of MI5.

Espionage is not new in Silicon Valley, which owes its status as an engine of innovation to the sums spent by the American government during the Cold War, financing processors capable of targeting missiles and sending men to the Moon.

Soviet agents regularly attempted to acquire microchip know-how and blueprints, although Moscow's attempts to match American mastery failed. Ten years ago, Saudi agents infiltrated Twitter to obtain data on thousands of accounts and unmask dissidents who were using the social network to criticize the regime.

But an increasingly assertive China, which aims to match the United States as a technological superpower, has radically stepped up its activity.

Beijing targets Chinese diaspora

Beijing's mission to acquire cutting-edge technologies has become more urgent because of strict U.S. export controls, which have cut off Chinese supplies of advanced microchips and artificial intelligence systems. Ding, the former Google employee, is accused of stealing plans for the company's AI chips.

This raised suspicions that the technology was obtained illegally. U.S. authorities recently launched an investigation into how advanced chips were integrated into a phone made by China's Huawei, amid fears it was illegally circumventing a slew of U.S. sanctions. Huawei has denied the allegations.

U.S. officials fear that cutting-edge chips or AI expertise could boost China's military capabilities. A Defense Department report warned last year that AI could be used to identify U.S. weaknesses and control autonomous weapons.

Last week it emerged that researchers linked to the People's Liberation Army had used Metas technology to develop an AI tool for military applications. Meta has stated that such use is unauthorized and contrary to our Acceptable Use Policy.

As controls tighten, China has increasing incentives to obtain banned technologies, says William Hannas, a former CIA official now at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Zach Dorfman, an investigative journalist based in the San Francisco Bay Area, says Chinese intelligence services have always had a presence in the region because of the large Chinese diaspora there. Demonstrations in support of the Falun Gong movement, which opposes the Chinese Communist Party, are common in the city.

There has been a decades-long influence campaign to try to change diaspora communities to make them more pro-Beijing. You have a giant community, and there are always going to be fringe people who can give you support and local assets that you can have on the ground.

You are talking about a tiny fraction of [that] population, but there are potentially people infiltrating tech companies.

Attendees at Silicon Valley tech parties and conferences often enjoy gossiping about who in the room might be a spy. The FBI has a regular booth at CES, the world's largest technology show.

But only occasionally have cases of people stealing technology explicitly on behalf of the Chinese state been made public. In 2018, a former IBM employee was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of stealing source code for Beijing.

State-sponsored flight

Nigel West, an intelligence expert, says the thefts most often involve Chinese nationals who know they will be able to set up businesses in China with impunity, even if they steal technology to do so.

Virtually all citizens of the People's Republic of China who travel abroad and work in technology companies are eligible for MSS. [Chinas Ministry of State Security] to steal proprietary information, bring it back to China and profit from it, either by exploiting it or by running parallel organizations and companies selling the same types of products and services, West says.

It is state sponsored by MSS.

This trend is illustrated by public cases of technology transfer. In June, Klaus Pflugbeil, a Canadian national living in China, pleaded guilty to stealing battery manufacturing secrets from Tesla to start a company in China.

At least three former Apple employees have been accused of stealing self-driving car secrets from Apple before attempting to flee the United States to profit. Two of them have pleaded guilty, while another, based in China, has not officially responded to the accusations.

In recent months, tech companies have reportedly stepped up scrutiny of their staff to try to counter what is seen as a growing Chinese threat. Last year, the US government launched a Disruptive Technology Strike Force intended to prevent the theft of high-tech secrets from companies, although a separate Trump-era Chinese initiative was shut down two years ago due to concerns about racial profiling.

Hannas, the former CIA official, says the West is finally waking up to the problem. This is not a new problem, he said. What is new is that tech companies and their national governments are belatedly recognizing the threat.