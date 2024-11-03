Trump talks shooting at press, escalates election fraud claims at Pennsylvania rally





Former President Donald Trump leaned heavily on allegations of election fraud on Sunday and appeared to call for violence against members of the press at his rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, continuing a streak of attacks against media that has lasted for almost a decade.

Speaking about the bulletproof glass in front of his lectern, the former president said that for a bullet to hit him in an assassination attempt, a shooter would have to walk through the fake news, and that doesn't bother me not so much.

“I have a piece of glass here, and I don't have a piece of glass there, and I have this piece of glass here,” Trump said, pointing to the glass around his lectern that has become common since he survived two assassination attempts earlier this year. year, one of which occurred at a similar outdoor gathering in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania on November 3. Evan Vucci / AP

All we have here is fake news, Trump added. And to catch me, someone would have to debunk the fake news. And it doesn't bother me that much.

Earlier in the rally, Trump also lambasted the press, telling his supporters that the media was really bad. It's incredible.

He also specifically named several media outlets, telling attendees, “It's one thing when CNN and MSNBC are crooked as hell.” Watch CBS. Look what CBS did, Trump said before lambasting the network for its interview last month with Vice President Kamala Harris on Face the Nation, which he repeatedly said was unfairly edited to feature Harris in a positive light. On Thursday, the former president sued the network, alleging that Harris' interview was misleading.

Later in the rally, Trump said: ABC, ABC, fake news, CBS, ABC, NBC. They are, they are, in my opinion, they are seriously corrupt people.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung defended the former president's comments Sunday, saying President Trump spoke brilliantly about the two assassination attempts on his own life, including one that nearly kill him, which the media constantly talks about and jokes about.

Cheung added: The president's statement regarding the placement of protective glass has nothing to do with harm to the media, or anything else. These were threats against him motivated by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats. In fact, President Trump was saying that the media was in danger, in the sense that they were protecting him and, therefore, were themselves in great danger and should have had a glass shield as well. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. In reality, he looked after their well-being, much more than his own!

Trump's attacks are part of a long-standing trend of attacking the media, something he has done publicly since his first presidential campaign in 2016.

At the time, he called members of the press dishonest, dishonest people and scum during press conferences and campaign events.

The former president's remarks Sunday came during a lengthy speech in which he also attacked Harris as corrupt, called President Joe Biden poor and stupid and lambasted former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama .

I took over the mess because I took over the mess that Barack Hussein Obama had [left]Trump said at Sunday's rally, adding that Obama was a major troublemaker, a great divider and a terrible president.

Trump also told the crowd, I think we're going to start having a little fun with Michelle. I think I was going to have a little fun with Michelle, but I always treated her with a lot of respect.

A spokesperson for the Obamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At another point during the rally, Trump said he should not have left the White House on January 20, 2021, when Biden was sworn in.

The day I left, I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because we did it, we did it so well, the former president told his supporters.

And at the start of the rally, Trump focused his remarks on criticizing how the election was conducted, escalating his attacks on mail-in voting and election security at the end of a cycle where some Republicans argued in favor of early voting.

The former president launched into a sweeping critique of the U.S. election process, calling for single-day voting and paper ballots while casting doubt on Election Day and the subsequent counting process.

I just heard that some states may allow an additional 12 days. How the hell do you hold elections? You know, they spend all this money on these damn machines and paper ballots, you would have the answer at 9 p.m. tonight. It's fucking too bad, Trump said, later asserting: You should have the election over by 9 o'clock. I heard it was going to take weeks.

Trump also reiterated unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in states like Pennsylvania and said the next election would depend solely on lawyers.

In each voting booth, hundreds of lawyers are present. It's all about the lawyers. Everyone, standard lawyers. No one should have that. You should have a damn ballot and turn it in, the former president said.

