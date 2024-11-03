Partygate scandal is exaggerated, says Badenoch





Kemi Badenoch said the government should not have criminalized “everyday activities” during the Covid pandemic. Partygate was “exaggerated” and the government should not have fined people for “everyday activities” during lockdown, the new Conservative leader has said. In her first media appearance since winning the leadership of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch was questioned about what went wrong under her predecessors after promising to be “honest” about mistakes made by the Conservatives. Although she largely refused to embark on a “post-mortem” of the previous government, she said there had been “serious problems” under Boris Johnson's tenure, but suggested the Partygate scandal did not make any not gone. The scandal saw Mr Johnson fined for attending a party at Downing Street, one of several which took place under his tenure in breach of Covid lockdown rules. New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch (Jeff Overs/BBC) Ms Badenoch was a young minister at the time the scandal came to light and remained in government, eventually resigning following the Chris Pincher scandal which brought down Mr Johnson. Asked what was wrong with Mr Johnson's government, she told the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “I thought he was a great prime minister, but there were serious problems that were unresolved and I think during that term the public We thought we weren't speaking for them and taking care of them, we were there for ourselves. “I think some of those things were perception issues, a lot of the things that happened around Partygate were not the reason I resigned. “I thought it was overkill. We should not have created fixed penalty notices, for example. It was that we were not respecting our principles. Although Mr Johnson did not contest the fine, he has since insisted he did not believe he had done anything wrong. Adding that the public “was not wrong to be upset about Partygate”, Ms Badenoch said: “The problem was that we shouldn't have criminalized everyday activities the way we did. “The people who went out for a walk, all had fixed penalty notices, that’s what ended up creating a trap for Boris Johnson.” Leaving the house for exercise, including walks, was explicitly allowed under lockdown rules, although Derbyshire Police were forced to apologize to two women they fined for walking five miles to go for a walk. Their fines were also canceled.

