ISIS financier obtains Turkish citizenship, runs car rental company and sends terrorists to Europe

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Confidential documents obtained by Nordic Monitor have revealed that a financier of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), who also helps deploy operatives to Greece and other European countries, has set up a car rental in Istanbul and acquired Turkish citizenship.

The man, an Iraqi national identified as Wisam Hikmat Ahmed Faiq al-Barazanchi, long served as an arranger and financial director of ISIS operations in Turkey. He facilitated the movement of ISIS militants from Syria and Iraq to Turkey and Europe, supporting the organization's cross-border operations.

Al-Barazanchi initially entered Turkey as a refugee, registered under the foreign national identity number 99291505202. After obtaining Turkish citizenship, he adopted the Turkish name Umut Albarazanchi and received the national identity number 34019454998 The process by which he acquired citizenship remains unclear since approvals typically require extensive review by Turkish intelligence services and final consent from the president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It is possible that senior government officials aided and abetted him, potentially circumventing red flags that might have arisen when considering his application for Turkish citizenship.

A commercial registry document states that Wisam Hikmat Ahmed Faiq al-Barazanchi operated a car rental business in Istanbul and adopted the Turkish name Umut Albarazanchi after acquiring Turkish citizenship:

SRT_auto_rental_name_change_ISIS

Al-Barazanchi quickly established an operation in Istanbul, providing logistical support to ISIS, from coordinating travel to preparing fake identity documents and passports. He maintained close ties with other IS cells in Turkey, which had restructured under the name Salman the Persian Brigade (Selman-Farisi Taburu in Turkish or SFT).

The SFT was originally called ISIS Turkish Province, which was subordinate to ISIS Damascus Province, but the terrorist group first changed its name to Ukasha ibn Mihsan (Ukkae Bin Mansan Taburu, UBMT) in August 2022, then in SFT in September 2022. according to intelligence documents.

Commercial Registry records indicate that Al-Barazanchi operates a car rental company, Srt Platinum Oto Kiralama Ticaret Limited irketi, founded in July 2019 in the Avclar district of Istanbul by an individual named Abdullah Jasim Abdullah Abdullah, a Iraqi national. Little is known about Abdullah, who may be a pseudonym used by Al-Barazanchi himself or potentially by another ISIS affiliate.

In September 2022, coinciding with ISIS's reorganization efforts in Turkey, Al-Barazanchi officially took ownership of the company, acquiring all of Abdullah's shares. A year later, he filed documents with the Chamber of Commerce to update official records with his newly adopted Turkish name, indicating that he had then obtained Turkish citizenship.

It appears that ISIS funded Al-Barazanchi's car rental business to facilitate its members' travel throughout Turkey, particularly in Istanbul. This operation also supported cross-border smuggling activities aimed at transporting ISIS terrorists to Europe via Greece.

Al-Barazanchi worked closely with senior ISIS official Abu Nour, an Iraqi national known as Sabah Atta Sulaiman Sulaiman (also called Salim Mohammed Salih Al. Mansor). Abu Nour is married to a Russian woman affiliated with ISIS named Wazeha Ibrahim Hammad Hammad. He used several identities, including on Iranian identity documents under the names Rashid Hassabvand and Mohsen Matoorian. Abu Nour registered all of these identities separately in Türkiye as a refugee and obtained Turkish identity papers for each.

The documents indicate that only two of Abu Nours' aliases have been flagged by Turkish authorities as posing a threat to the country's security, while the others remain unidentified. This lack of control allowed him to repeatedly travel abroad, using both land borders and airports to visit various countries, including Iraq and Oman.

Intelligence documents describe Abu Nour as a wealthy individual who maintained several safe houses in Istanbul to house ISIS operatives brought to Turkey from Syria. He was a crucial intermediary for ISIS, facilitating the transport of its members to Europe using false identity documents. His contact in Greece is Abu Ahid (real name withheld), who helped obtain counterfeit travel documents for ISIS members.

Abu Nour's wealth comes from funds collected by ISIS in Syria and Iraq, which were then sent to him in Istanbul to finance shelters and the travel and living expenses of ISIS members in Turkey. It disbursed funds in the form of monthly allowances to maintain the activity of ISIS networks in Türkiye.

The shelters were also used to house ISIS women taken from the al-Hawl (also known as Al Hol) and Roj camps in Syria.

The al-Hawl camp was established in 2016 to house Iraqis and Syrians fleeing areas controlled by ISIS. By March 2019, more than 50,000 women and children had been moved to a special section of the camp known as the annex, following the final defeat of ISIS by the US-led coalition. The annex is guarded by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters, who are reportedly open to bribes to allow ISIS family members to escape the camp.

The annex continues to serve as a bastion of ISIS ideology, operating under strict Islamic sharia law, similar to that of ISIS. The SDF is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey due to its alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist group by the US, EU and Turkey.

In this official Turkish government document, ISIS member Mijbel al-Shuwaikhi reveals how ISIS in Turkey coordinates its members' travel to Europe via Turkey and Greece:

ISIS_Europe_operations

Some ISIS operatives are also housed in a camp known as Roj, which houses many internally displaced people (IDPs) in Syria's al-Hasakeh governorate.

According to intelligence documents, Abu Nour facilitated the release of Iranian ISIS member Vian Suleyman, also known as Vian Sulaiman Sabor al-Doskee, as well as his daughter Hele Salim (also known as Helen Salim Mohammed al-Mansor) in Syria. He then transported them to the Sulaymaniyah region of Iraq.

According to a statement provided by Mijbel al-Shuwaikhi, an ISIS operative who was part of a reconnaissance team investigating potential targets for a terrorist attack before the decision to target the Santa Maria Church (Meryem Ana Dou Kilisesi) in Istanbul in January 2024. , Abu Nour currently resides in Saudi Arabia. Shuwaikhi reported that Abu Nour paid him $2,000 for surveillance work he did before the church attack.

ISIS attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Saryer district of Istanbul on January 28, 2024, killing one person. A post-attack investigation found that ISIS inspected several sites in Istanbul before choosing Santa Maria, prioritizing it for its accessible location and optimal escape routes.

The Erdogan government has a poor record of effectively cracking down on ISIS networks in Türkiye. ISIS has long exploited Turkey for the transfer of fighters, logistics, financing and target identification, as evidenced by information from the United Nations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Turkish court documents .

For years, President Erdogan's Islamist government has allowed ISIS and other jihadist groups to use Turkey as a hub for its proxy wars in Syria. Many IS suspects have been released after brief detentions and arrests, reflecting what has been described as a revolving door policy within Turkey's criminal justice system. Additionally, many members of the judiciary and law enforcement remain supportive of jihadist groups, including ISIS.

At times, Turkey's intelligence agency MIT has collaborated with some ISIS groups in Turkey and abroad to orchestrate terrorist attacks aimed at advancing the Erdogan government's political goals. A series of ISIS attacks in Turkey in 2015 and 2016 were allegedly orchestrated by Turkish intelligence services to help Erdogan regain the majority he lost in the Turkish Parliament during snap elections in November 2015 and to prepare the ground for a false flag coup attempt in July. 2016.