Tired of him: Rahul Gandhi refrains from criticizing PM Modi in Wayanad as he campaigns for his sister Priyanka





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi avoided mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on Sunday and called him a boring subject. This assertion came while he was campaigning with Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad for the upcoming polls. Meanwhile, his sister castigated the Prime Minister for favoring the interests of big business over the well-being of the people.

At this meeting, I have a choice before me: either convey a political message or give a speech that I would give in front of my family members. I prefer to talk to you like I talk to my family. I would like to talk more about the candidate herself. And, anyway, she already mentioned Mr. Modi and we are all sick of him, so why mention him twice? asked Rahul Gandhi during the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad and Raebareli earlier this year. A by-election was necessary after he chose to retain the family stronghold of Raebareli. Voting in Wayanad will take place on November 13.

My sister has always been an activist. She never ran for office. That should tell you something about his character, Gandhi told the crowd on Sunday.

Sharing their nostalgic memories of their childhood when they competed against each other using the cameras gifted by their father (late Rajiv Gandhi) to capture the best photo, he said, “I still don’t remember who won the competition. .. ok…she (Priyanka) now says I won.”

He said Priyanka walked a long distance to get away from the little girl who was taking the photos.

“She understands that beauty is that everyone has millions and millions of labels, that every person is unique, that everything is unique – someone might see a weakness, she will see a strength – it is my sister,” said the opposition leader.

Rahul Gandhi also said that Priyanka can play more roles than him.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency consists of seven Assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST) and Kalpetta in Wayanad district, Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district and Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor in Kozhikode district. Malappuram.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/bored-of-him-rahul-gandhi-refrains-from-criticising-pm-modi-in-wayanad-while-campaigning-for-sister-priyanka-11730652166814.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos