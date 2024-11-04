Why half of America will vote for Donald Trump





DONALD TRUMP has dominated the American right for nine years and yet, even after a decade of study, many observers still don't understand why. But voters are certainly not tired of Mr. Trump. Even after the scandal and chaos of his first term, culminating in his attempt to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, about half the electorate, some 75 million Americans, will vote this time for him.

What explains its enduring strength? At the beginning, it was common on the left to denounce racism, misogyny and xenophobia, fueled by disinformation and lies. Hillary Clinton famously summed up this thesis. To be a gross generalist, you could put half of Trump's supporters in what I call the basket of deplorables, she once said.

The initial explanations from Mr. Trump’s supporters could be just as simplistic and hysterical. In 2016, Michael Anton made the most compelling intellectual arguments for Mr. Trump. He wrote that Americans needed to express a primary populist cry before their way of life was extinguished for good, and called 2016 the Flight 93 election (referring to the September 11, 2001 hijacked plane that went down). crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after a passenger revolt). Mr. Anton explained: A Hillary Clinton presidency is Russian roulette with a semi-automatic. With Trump, you can at least spin the cylinder and take your chances. Most Americans didn't think 2016 was a Flight 93 election. In fact, 40 percent of eligible voters didn't bother to express their opinion.

A calmer analysis is more useful. Social scientists offer three types of explanations. Political scientists emphasize the importance of institutions; political economists emphasize material conditions; and political sociologists emphasize the cultural gap between the elites and the self-proclaimed population.

The first explanation, that of political science, sees Mr. Trump as a happy beneficiary, even a shrewd exploiter, of America's peculiar political system. First-past-the-post voting, which awards elections to the candidate with a majority majority, encourages a two-party duopoly. (When Mr. Trump used his talents to run for the Reform Party nomination in 2000, it did not end well.) Open primary elections mean rank-and-file members wield more power than party elites during the selection of the presidential candidate. This allows one faction, as we might call the Make America Great Again movement, to take control of a major party's apparatus if it is successful enough.

Democrats had their own insurgent movements from the populist left in 2016 and 2020, led by Bernie Sanders and then Elizabeth Warren. But none of them managed to capture the 25 to 35 percent of primary voters that Mr. Trump obtained in the first Republican primaries in 2016. If European-style multiparty democracy were transplanted to America, a MAGA party led by Trump could attract a lot of attention. of support without attracting a majority like the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Once at the head of the party, the two-party system works in favor of the rebel faction, forcing co-partisans to make peace with the new leadership. This explains much of Mr. Trump’s current support. But the political systems approach is less satisfactory in explaining why his hold is so enduring, making him the first person to win the nomination of a major party three times in a row since Franklin Roosevelt.

The second political economy explanation could shed light on some of this longevity. The US economy boomed during Mr Trump's first term, until the Covid-19 pandemic. Although voters did not approve of Mr. Trump's conduct in office, and particularly on January 6, 2021, when his supporters violently invaded the Capitol, their anger over inflation and their pessimism about the economy push them to reprimand incumbent Democrats, for the benefit of Mr. Trump. Asset.

Evidence from outside America suggests this is important. Voters everywhere are in an anti-presidential mood, rejecting the ruling parties in Britain, France, India and Japan (and probably next year in Canada and Germany). But the idea that the economy is making people unhappy doesn't match what's actually happening in America. The per capita output gap between Canada, Western Europe and Japan on one side and America on the other has doubled since 1990. The American economy is the envy of the world, with increases rapid increases in real wages for the poorest workers. If inequality is the cause, this is difficult to reconcile with data showing rising wages in left-behind regions and a lack of increase in income inequality over the past decade.

There remains a third type of explanation: political sociology. Although American politics has remained almost perfectly divided over the past decade, it has not remained static. Voters are less divided than before by income or race; instead, a striking new dividing line is the educational class. Democrats are increasingly attracting support from the suburban professional class who find Mr. Trump repugnant and unfit for office; the working classes, including a growing share of the non-white working class, admire that Mr. Trump has made the right enemies, talks like them, speaks to them and promises them a future in which they will receive their dignity and their just financial desserts , even though they know that these promises will probably not be kept.

Visiting a region of North Carolina hit hard by flooding a few weeks ago, Mr. Trump promised that under his rule, every destroyed property would be rebuilt, and better than before. Never mind that some of them are in flood-prone areas and therefore won't be rebuilt. It was what people wanted to hear. One speaker who welcomed Mr. Trump described his visit as a dose of hope that people needed, and said his visit ensured that people would not be forgotten. To use the language of pop psychology, Mr. Trump makes many Americans feel seen. It also helps that he's happy to dress in the uniform of a McDonald's employee or a garbage truck driver, even if he's worth several billion dollars. Kamala Harris, who worked at McDonalds, seems to cringe at such things.

Graphic: The Economist

Realignment along educational lines means that the most serious divide in America is culture rather than money. Under Mr. Trump, the Republican Party appears increasingly to the left economically, advocating protectionism, tax breaks for the working class and preserving the existing welfare system. For many Americans without a college degree, Democrats are no longer about them, but about them. This is why, despite the sums paid by the federal government under the presidency of Joe Biden, members of American industrial unions are moving closer to Mr. Trump this year. And that's why the Trump campaign relied on remarks from a baffled Mr. Biden a few days ago, in which he seemed to call Trump supporters trash. See: Democrats still think you're deplorables, that was their message.

Democrats and many former members of the Republican elite are genuinely asking why Mr. Trump's supporters are so quick to dismiss his efforts to overturn a democratic election, or his poor political record in office, or the attack on the right to abortion that he orchestrated. . Mr. Trump's supporters consider these criticisms to be exaggerated. And they see them as hypocrites, pointing out that the justice system has actually been used as a weapon against Mr. Trump in a way that he only threatens.

Culture means that Democrats and Republicans live in different countries. Tens of millions of Trump voters believe (wrongly) that America is in recession. They believe Democrats caused inflation when they managed the economy, which exploded under Trumponomics. They observe that no new wars were started while Mr. Trump was in the White House. Under Mr. Biden's leadership, security crises are erupting in the Middle East and Ukraine. Trumpism is a mere heuristic, just like hatred of Trump. It could be powerful enough to bring him back to the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/united-states/2024/11/03/why-half-of-america-will-vote-for-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos