Xi expresses sympathy to Spain over deadly floods

Residents clean up a neighborhood in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday after tsunami-like flooding swept through the country's eastern and southern regions. More than 200 people died in the floods and thousands lost their homes, authorities said. MANU FERNANDEZ/AP



President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to Spain's King Felipe VI following Spain's deadliest flash floods in decades, which killed more than 200 people, including two Chinese citizens, and left many others missing.

In his message sent on Saturday, Xi said he was shocked to learn that heavy rains and floods hit many parts of Spain, causing heavy casualties and material losses.

The Chinese president, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

Xi also said it is believed that under the leadership of the king and the Spanish government, people in flood-affected areas will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes as soon as possible.

Almost all the deaths took place in the eastern region of Valencia, where thousands of security and emergency services personnel frantically cleared debris and mud in search of bodies.

The Spanish government was deploying 10,000 additional soldiers and police to the Valencia region, where hopes of finding survivors dwindled after torrents of muddy water submerged towns and destroyed infrastructure.

Spanish media reported that King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the Valencia region on Sunday, accompanied by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Calling the situation “the worst natural disaster in the recent history of our country,” Sánchez said it was the second deadliest flood in Europe this century.

Sánchez said the government accepted the Valencia region leader's request for 5,000 additional troops and informed him of the additional deployment of 5,000 police and civil guards.

Spain is currently carrying out its largest peacetime deployment of military personnel and security forces, he added.

Regional authorities in Valencia said on Saturday evening that the total number of deaths in the region was 211, plus two in Castile-La Mancha and one in Andalusia, Reuters reported.

The floods killed two Chinese citizens and left two others missing, the Chinese embassy in Spain confirmed on Saturday.

Restoring order and distributing aid to destroyed towns and villages, some of which have no food, water or electricity since Tuesday's torrent, is a priority.

Sanchez said electricity had been restored to 94 percent of homes affected by power outages and about half of the downed phone lines had been repaired.

Susana Camarero, deputy director of the Valencia region, said residents in some areas were “overwhelmed” by the show of solidarity and food aid they received.

Ordinary citizens carrying food, water and cleaning supplies continued their grassroots initiative on Saturday to contribute to the recovery. About a thousand people left the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia for neighboring towns devastated by floods, Agence France-Presse reported.

Thousands of volunteers were helping to clear the thick layers of mud and debris that still covered homes, streets and roads, while facing power and water cuts and shortages of some supplies basic. Inside some of the vehicles that floodwaters had swept away in piles or thrown against buildings, there were still bodies awaiting identification.

Authorities urged people to stay at home to avoid traffic jams on the roads, which would hamper the work of emergency services.

Regional leader Carlos Mazon presented a series of proposals on Saturday to help his region recover, ranging from infrastructure repairs to economic support.

Scientists warn that climate change caused by human activity is increasing the ferocity, duration and frequency of these extreme weather events.

Spain's national weather service said that in the hard-hit town of Chiva it rained more in eight hours than in the previous 20 months, and described the deluge as “extraordinary.”

The floods came after Spain grappled with prolonged droughts in 2022 and 2023. Experts have said cycles of drought and flooding are becoming more pronounced with climate change.