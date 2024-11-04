Trump does not rule out banning vaccines if he becomes president





Former President Donald Trump said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would play an important role in the administration if he wins on Tuesday, telling NBC News in a telephone interview that he was open to some of his ideas. more controversial.

Kennedy, who ran for president as an independent this year before dropping his bid and supporting Trump, has a long history of spreading conspiracies and lies about vaccines and other public health issues. For example, he often claimed that vaccines were linked to autism, even though studies have debunked this theory for decades.

When asked Sunday whether banning certain vaccines would be an option in a second term, Trump did not rule out the possibility.

Well I'll talk to [Kennedy] and talk to other people, and I'll make a decision, but he's a very talented guy and he has strong opinions, Trump said.

Trump has declined to talk about specific roles Kennedy might play in a second administration, but in recent public appearances he has made clear he envisions a leading role for him.

He can do whatever he wants, Trump said at an event Thursday in Arizona.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, could be poised to play a central health care role if Trump is re-elected, according to NBC News reporting. File Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

He said Kennedy would work on health and women's health, and two sources close to the Trump campaign told NBC News he could play a leading role in combating chronic childhood illnesses.

On Friday, Kennedy tweeted that on its first day in office, a Trump administration would push to ban fluoride in water, saying it's industrial waste that leads to problems like cancer and other diseases.

Well, I haven't talked to him about it yet, but it seems OK to me, Trump said Sunday when asked about the plan. You know, it's possible.

Major public health groups support water fluoridation, and health groups also emphasize that the practice is safe.

Team Trump has embraced Kennedy and some of his fringe views in recent days.

Last week, Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump's transition team, praised Kennedy and questioned whether vaccines were effective.

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience last week, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Trump's running mate, also spoke about his experience with the Covid vaccine, expressing skepticism about it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-banning-vaccines-president-rfk-fluoride-rcna178570 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos