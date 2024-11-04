A powerful platform for the countries of the South – Opinion

MA XUEJING/CHINA DAILY



The 16th BRICS summit, held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, was the first after the group's expansion in 2023. It brought together representatives from 36 countries, including 22 heads of state or government, as well as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, making it the largest diplomatic summit held in Russia in a long time, perhaps ever.

At the last summit in Johannesburg, 23 countries requested to join, and six (Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) were invited to do so. This time in Kazan, 34 countries applied and 13 (Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam) were invited to do so as “partners”. . This is a new category that will precede full membership in the group.

In Kazan, President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their first formal meeting in five years, agreeing on joint protocols for military patrols along their border. This marks a breakthrough in Sino-Indian relations, which could potentially carry the seeds of a new beginning in relations between the two Asian giants, the two most populous countries on the planet, and those for whom the saying “it There are only two BRICS “in the wall” once applied.

Turkey's bid to join the group and the presence in Kazan of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also marked a key turning point in East-West and North-South relations. For the first time, a NATO member and candidate for EU membership has applied to join BRICS, setting an important precedent and raising eyebrows among foreign ministries around the world.

However, the 16th BRICS Summit also showed something else: the steady rise of the Global South as a force to be reckoned with in world affairs. It’s not for nothing that not so long ago, an influential magazine asked: “Was 2023 the year of the South?” »

In fact, it could well be argued that the most significant geopolitical change between 2022 and 2024 was the emergence of what used to be called the Third World, i.e. developing countries, now referred to as the “Global South”. at the forefront of international politics. As the world transitions from a unipolar moment of unbridled US hegemony in the post-Cold War period to one in which power is more evenly distributed, many countries, particularly those in Africa, from Asia and Latin America, express their dissatisfaction with the current world order. .

Surprisingly, even as these countries raise their voices on this issue, some in capitals like London and Washington are claiming that the Global South does not exist. According to them, the very use of this term is an error, and it should be removed because it is “divisive”. One of the favorite arguments of these denialists is that countries like China and India, as well as those in Central Asia and a number of countries in the Middle East, are actually in the Northern Hemisphere, which which makes the notion of the Global South inappropriate. .

This of course assumes that the notion is strictly geographical. This has never been the case. It is a geopolitical and geohistorical concept. It was first used by Carl Oglesby in an article published in Commonweal magazine in 1969. Referring to the Vietnam War raging at the time, Oglesby claimed that the war was the result of “the domination of North over the global South.”

Unlike the developed countries of the North (i.e. those in the North Atlantic, plus Japan and those in Australasia), countries in the South tend to be poorer, have a colonial past, and be often economically dependent on developed countries. Once under the chains of empire, they are eager to loosen those bonds and strike out on their own. That's not to say that several of them haven't been very successful. In fact, a key feature of the new century has been the “shift of wealth” from the North Atlantic to the Asia-Pacific, although this has not yet been reflected in the power structure of global governance mechanisms. like the United Nations and the Bretton Woods agreements. establishments.

And while this dissatisfaction with existing arrangements has been brewing for some time, it has resurfaced with particular gusto in 2022-2024. This problem first emerged during the Ukraine crisis, when some of the major countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America did not share the Western position on the war. And while many of them condemned Russia, most of them did not support unilateral Western sanctions against Russia. They viewed the sanctions as highly arbitrary, a radical weaponization of what could be considered “utilities” of the international economic system, such as the U.S. dollar, the international banking system, and even the Internet, simply to promote the interests of Western countries. powers.

And the South's frustration with the West and the inability of current mechanisms to deal with international crises has increased with the war in Gaza, triggered by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. A year later, with 41,000 fatalities in Gaza (including 16,000 children) and unlimited Western support for Israel, and a constant supply of bombs and weapons to “inflict horrors on thousands of children.” “, as stated by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). ) called it, any claim that the West would stand for the universal defense of human rights has proven to be nothing more than empty talk.

However, beyond these wars, there is widespread discontent in the developing world, the feeling that the current international system, the foundations of which were laid as early as 1945 by the victors of the Second World War, has ceased to function and that it needs to be implemented. a major overhaul. To achieve this goal, the BRICS group is seen by many in the Global South as a powerful platform.

The author is a research professor at the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University, interim director of the Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future, and former Chilean ambassador to China, India, and South Africa. South. The author contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank powered by China Daily.

Contact the editor at [email protected].