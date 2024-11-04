Watching a US election from across the pond

Roman Road in the East End of London is a busy thoroughfare located just south of Victoria Park. It sits on the remains of an ancient road used by the Romans, but is better known for its scruffy open-air market and historic proximity to jellied eels. (One of the great shopping streets of London, wrote the reformer Charles Booth in 1887. You can buy things of all kinds there, even patent leather shoes.) At Café Zealand, a friendly neighborhood place, it could be possible, if you hide your phone, to briefly forget the troubles of American politics. That is, until Louisa Compton, who lives nearby, arrived in a navy jumpsuit and sequined sneakers. As head of news and current affairs at Channel 4, Compton has the difficult task of making the strangest aspects of the American electoral process legible to the British public. The day we met for lunch, exactly a week before Election Day, she was preparing for the network's marathon election night coverage. We have eight hours to fill, but I think it will go by very quickly, she told me.

Any American expat hoping to avoid discussing the former president's re-election chances will be disappointed. Last week at Heathrow, a British Airways flight was delayed after an altercation between two women, apparently over a MAGA cap. (Investigations are ongoing, the Metropolitan Police told me by email.) I've been asked about gerrymandering and the Electoral College in London's pubs and Greek taverns. Everyone wants to know what's going on. A big part of our job will be to explain it clearly, Compton said, over a cup of strong black tea. For the British, it makes no sense that a country of three hundred and fifty million people potentially comes down to a few hundred thousand votes in a few key states.

Compton's plans are bold, with programming that could make an American network jealous. Guests expected to stop by the network's Washington, D.C., studio include adult film star Stormy Daniels; Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; and Sean Spicer, his former press secretary. Who else? Boris Johnson and Malcolm Turnbull, former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia respectively. John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser who has since called him unfit for the presidency, will attend. The same will be true for actor Brian Cox, of Succession, and musician Rufus Wainwright. British journalist Emily Maitlis, who co-presents the political podcast The News Agents, will host DC coverage, along with Channel 4's Krishnan Guru-Murthy. A team in London will analyze the figures in partnership with CNN, and journalists will be based in seven pivotal states. It's a huge operation, Compton told me. She was buzzing.

Some of the most notable guests have raised eyebrows in the UK. When the network announced that Johnson had been booked, it drew the ire of progressives on X. Compton was optimistic. Social media is so binary, she says. If you don't vote Conservative and you don't particularly like Boris Johnson, you go to social media to make noise about it. But we are a duly impartial broadcaster, and it is our job to give our audience a range of views. (British public broadcasters must be politically neutral. In the UK, they are also banned from speculating on results before polling stations close on election day, leading to enthusiastic media coverage of pets in polling stations.) outcry when the channel announced that Nadine Dorries, a former Conservative MP, who served as Johnson's culture secretary, would be a guest on its UK election coverage. But people were still watching, Compton said.

Tuesday's broadcast will be the network's first nighttime coverage of a U.S. election in thirty-two years, Compton told me. This decision shows how important elections are to the British. I mean, the British public is always interested in American elections, for obvious reasons, you know, shared language and culture, but this election feels like the stakes are much higher, she said. declared. Everywhere I go, everyone I talk to asks me about the US elections. It's a real sit-on-the-edge-of-your-seat moment.

Our food had arrived. A Mexican bean wrap for Compton and the vegetarian breakfast, an intimidating platter with eggs, halloumi and hash browns, that Compton had recommended to me. Oh, fabulous, that looks amazing, she said, looking at my plate. I definitely have the desire. She is often at the café for brunch, with her partner and her partner's two-year-old daughter. (She got up with the toddler at seven o'clock AM, dancing on a mechanical sloth.) Compton, who is forty-seven, has risen through the ranks at Channel 4, acquiring a weighty title that encompasses news, current affairs, specialist factual content and sport. At any given time, she oversees about one hundred and fifty editorial staff and a dozen commissioned films, some of which are part of an investigative unit she launched in 2022. Her leadership has paid off: this year, Channel 4 News won a BAFTAan International Emmy and several Royal Television Society journalism awards. A royal flush, she says.

She did not hesitate to argue. Last year, Compton oversaw the release of Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, a years-long passion project that investigated the treatment of women by comedians, including women who had worked at Channel 4 In June, the network aired a hard-hitting segment on Reform UK, the far-right party led by Nigel Farage. An undercover Channel 4 correspondent filmed video footage of reform activists making racist and homophobic comments. The case was so well covered in the UK that then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made an emotional statement over the comments, some of which were directed at him. I'm a big believer in infiltration, Compton said. When executed correctly, it provides a glimpse into a world you would never have access to if you filmed openly.

Compton was raised by her mother, a probation officer, in Bedfordshire, north London. Even as a child, she was obsessed with current events. One day, when she was home sick from school, she learned that Margaret Thatcher had resigned. I remember calling my mother to tell her because I had seen her on the noon news to tell her that she had resigned, and feeling that thrill of telling a story, she said. I think, somehow, that has always stuck with me. She got an internship at a radio station and eventually joined BBC Radio 5 Live, before moving to television. Unlike many of his peers, Compton did not attend college. It always felt like a dirty secret, she told me. I spent years of my career avoiding the question. Today, she sees it as a strength. It makes me work harder, she said. I also think it makes me look at stories differently. I don't have the background in this way of doing things. She has tried to make the media coverage she oversees less exclusive. I am always aware that there is a huge amount of assumed knowledge.

We chose a table outside and the sky was overcast. London in October. Trucks passed noisily, but Compton seemed unfazed. I felt she would be good in a crisis. Already that morning, she had put out a fire. A film crew had their equipment stolen while returning from filming. Every day is different, but it's always constant, constant, constant, she said. It's hard in a job like this to have the headspace to think about the future, but I try to make sure I'm always thinking: OK, what's our next big story? What is our next iteration?

In the past, Channel 4's election coverage has relied on the broadcasters' reputation for eclecticism. (Part of the channel's mission is to provide alternative programming that appeals to young people.) During the 2019 British general election, for example, the channel ran an alternative news desk in a co-hosted show by actress Katherine Ryan. Ahead of this year's UK elections, Compton wanted to try something new. We thought: we'll try to do something completely different. It was going to be serious, she told me.

They invited Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, the co-hosts of the popular podcast The Rest Is Politics, as guests. The tone of the coverage was informed, yet conversational, and it delivered results. The channel doubled its audience share compared to previous elections and tripled its share among young viewers. Compton told me she always felt very angry when people said young people didn't care about current affairs. I truly believe that this generation of young people is more engaged with current events than any other generation, she said. It comes to them all the time, it's at their fingertips, and they talk to the world. They're much more engaged, they just want the information presented in a different way. A less formal way.