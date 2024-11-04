Donald Trump says he wouldn't mind if someone 'exposed fake news'





Donald Trump told a rally today that he wouldn't mind if someone shot into the media section at his rally, the latest violent rhetoric he has used on the campaign trail in the final days before the elections.

Trump's attacks on the media are commonplace, but at the event in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Trump spoke about the bulletproof glass that now surrounds him at outdoor events since the assassination attempt on his life in July.

“I have this piece of glass here,” Trump said. “But all we have here is fake news, right? And to catch me, someone would have to debunk the fake news. And it doesn't bother me that much. It doesn't bother me.” Some in the crowd applauded.

Campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement that Trump was talking about “the placement of protective glass has nothing to do with the media being harmed, or anything else.” These were threats against him motivated by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats. In fact, President Trump was saying that the media was in danger, in the sense that they were protecting him and, therefore, were themselves in great danger and should have had a glass shield as well. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. In fact, he cared about their well-being, much more than his own.

On Thursday, Trump said Liz Cheney was “a radical war hawk.” Let's put her with a gun there, with nine guns shooting at her. Let's see what she thinks. You know, when the guns are pointed in his face.

Cheney, who has endorsed Kamala Harris, said Trump's remark “shows how dictators destroy free nations.” They threaten with death those who speak against them. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel and unstable man who wants to become a tyrant. »

The Trump campaign said the former president was talking about how “warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them without regard for the lives lost.”

Trump spent part of the final days of his campaign attacking the media. He filed a lawsuit against CBS over the way 60 Minutes edited an interview with Kamala Harris and, earlier today, attacked Fox News again for airing Democratic ads.

He wrote: “FoxNews continues to air Democratic ads as part of its news program. Their soundbites are almost all of Harris and her Democratic friends, all of whom appear on the shows. FOX NEWS IS NOT OUR FRIEND. It's crazy! »

Trump also went after Matt Drudge, who made headlines about him in the Drudge Report. Trump wrote: “I haven't seen the Drudge report in years, but everyone tells me it's in really bad shape. Is it staying open or will they close it?

The headline from Drudge this afternoon: “Move on Cheney, Now He Wants Reporters Shot!” »

