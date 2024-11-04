Black voters' support for Donald Trump plummets, new poll finds





Former President Donald Trump is seeing black voter support decline just days before Election Day, according to a poll released Sunday.

According to the latest NBC News national poll of the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has just 9% of black support, less than the 12% he received in the presidential election of 2020 when he ran against Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris leads black voters with 87 percent, according to the NBC News poll.

The poll, of a sample of 1,001 registered voters, was conducted between October 30 and November 2 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Sunday's vote comes after both candidates seek to win over black voters and other key groups, as even small shifts in support could have consequences in a race that appears to be decided by razor-thin margins in the Battlefield States.

Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, previously unveiled a plan to give more opportunities to black men, fearing that some of them would run for office or support Trump. The plan offers help for Black entrepreneurs to start businesses and mentoring programs, among other things like education and launching a national health equity initiative focused on Black men. This comes after former President Barack Obama suggested last month that some black men “don't feel good about having a woman as president.”

Meanwhile, Trump has made gains among black voters in his three presidential elections. Between the 2016 and 2020 elections, he increased his share of the black vote by 4 points, from 8% to 12%.

A New York Times/Siena College poll last month suggested that Trump was successful in winning over black voters. The poll, conducted among 589 black voters from September 29 to October 6, found that 78% of black voters plan to vote for Harris while 15% support Trump.

However, other more recent polls show that gains are declining.

A poll conducted last month by the Howard University Public Opinion Initiative found that 83 percent of black respondents plan to vote for Harris, while only 8 percent support Trump.

She surveyed 981 likely black voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin between October 2-8. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

“I actually think the polls overestimated black support for Trump,” Katherine Tate, a political science professor at Brown University and author of From Protest to Politics: The New Black Voters in American Elections, told Newsweek .

Meanwhile, Janiyah Thomas, the Trump campaign's director of black media engagement, previously told Newsweek that the campaign is focused on getting results rather than chasing polls.

“We know this fight is not easy, but Team Trump is determined to bring it back to the White House to continue this progress, cutting costs, creating jobs, and ensuring Black Americans have the opportunity to thrive again,” Thomas said.

A poll released last month by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) showed that 63% of black voters favored Harris over Trump (13%). However, the gender disparity is notable. While support for Harris among black women remains strong at 67 percent, it drops to 49 percent among black men under 50.

Another recent poll conducted by YouGov for CBS News found that Harris has the same support from Black voters as Biden in 2020. That survey, conducted between October 8 and 11, found that 87% of Black voters are likely support Harris and 12% support Trump.

