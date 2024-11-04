The racist one-drop rule continues in the way Trump talks about black politicians and whiteness in America.





Americans who heard former President Donald Trump claim that Vice President Kamala Harris previously identified as non-Black during a July 2024 interview may wonder why he continually highlighted the former President's Blackness Barack Obama during his first presidential campaign.

As a scholar of race and gender issues, I recognize that these seemingly inconsistent definitions of blackness are not inconsistent at all. They demonstrate a consistent position on whiteness.

In both cases, Trump is implying that his opponent's race is all voters need to know to determine their character. It is an ideology that normalizes the dominance and privilege of white Americans within a racial hierarchy.

Making whiteness great again

In the American imagination, white people are often seen as more authentically American than other racial groups.

Additionally, Trump and some of his supporters view many of America's civil rights advances as harmful to white people. Trump said anti-white sentiment was a significant problem in America. And Republican voters, who are predominantly white, are more likely than the general population to view racism as a more serious problem for white people.

Trump has said he believed America was at its best in the 1940s and 1950s. However, Trump's long-standing inflammatory rhetoric on race, including his recent racist comments degrading Haitian refugees in Springfield, in Ohio, does not simply glorify a time immediately before the civil rights era. They recall an older era.

Calls to make America great again are reminiscent of colonialism, when whiteness, particularly white, male power was at its peak. The period from 1500 to the 1960s was a time when white men could exert control over people of color by racially classifying their bodies. And they protected whiteness by passing laws that declared that one drop of black blood was enough to declare someone black.

Whiteness is a property, as legal scholar Cheryl Hines has argued. It is an asset to those who possess it. It offers benefits such as white privilege and the idea of ​​being white as moral and superior.

Unique laws, such as the Virginia Racial Integrity Act of 1924, attempted to scientifically define who was black based on a person's African ancestry. Passed in dozens of states in the 20th century, these laws aimed to maintain white purity.

Specifically, the one-drop laws reflected the fear that people considered white in terms of appearance but having black ancestry could reproduce with other white people. This in turn would lead to a so-called degeneration of the white race.

These laws attempted to legally define blackness.

Power and domination

Harris and Obama, children of immigrants, are both of mixed race origins. Harris is the child of a black Jamaican father and an Indian mother. Obama is the son of a black Kenyan father and a white American mother.

However, Trump insists that Harris was Indian all along, while Obama was a black president. To me, this perspective reveals another aspect of Trump's racial thinking: he seems to believe in the inscrutability and power of whiteness.

Trump sees Harris as being able to dance between being Indian and being black. Yet he never suggested that Obama could dance between being black and being white.

In a society that often associates physical characteristics with racial identity, many people might have a hard time imagining Obama identifying as white. This is because our society associates one's skin tone and hair texture with blackness.

However, I argue that the failure to see this hypothetical racial dance as possible for Harris and not Obama is linked to white supremacist beliefs.

These beliefs defend whiteness as imbued with domination over other racial groups. This power is reflected in the ability to define the race of others, regardless of how they identify. And this is reflected in the desire to also limit who can count as white.

Trump does both of these things.

Donald Trump answers questions during the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on July 31, 2024. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images A nod to white identity

She was always of Indian descent and she was just promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as black, Trump said in July at a gathering of black journalists.

He added: So I don't know, is she Indian or black? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't, because she's always been Indian, and then all of a sudden she took a turn and she became a black person.

By suggesting that Harris strategically identified as Black for political gain, Trump is implying that there is political advantage to being Black in America.

This notion aligns with the racist belief, fueled by white racial resentment, that black Americans enjoy privilege compared to whites and Asian Americans.

Sociologist Arlie Hochschild has shown that many white Trump supporters believe that the situation in America has gotten worse for whites in recent decades. They believe that much of the progress made for people of color, through affirmative action and other diversity policies, has come at the expense of the rights of white people.

Simultaneously, Trump's comments emphasize his own whiteness by using Harris and Obama's race as a foil to his white identity. Research on the construction of race in America shows that whiteness is meaningless without something to define oneself against.

For white people who feel like a lot has been taken away from them in an increasingly multiracial America, Trump is their warrior. He campaigns to protect the white population and American culture.

