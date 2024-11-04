Opposition tensions have reached new heights in Turkey, following the arrest of Ahmet zer, the mayor of Esenyurt of Kurdish origin, who was dismissed from office by the government last week. The incident sparked protests in Istanbul, triggering speculation about the government's motives and its potential impact on the long-running Kurdish peace process.

The Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party, announced that it would hold vigils outside the Esenyurt municipality from November 4 to 17. CHP Group Vice President Gkhan Gnaydn said: “We have prepared a 15-day plan. First of all, our CHP group room in Esenyurt Municipality will be open every day. The vigils aim to demand the appointment of a deputy mayor within the municipal assembly and to challenge the government's decision to impose a curator.

Ahmet zer's arrest on October 30 was officially justified by the government as being linked to his alleged involvement in the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey and several Western countries. Yet CHP leaders condemned the accusations as baseless and indicative of government attempts to undermine their party's gains. Ergin, the district chairman of the CHP, clearly emphasized that Erdogan has not been able to stop the rise of the CHP. We are growing quickly and people are listening to us.

On the ground, the arrest caused unrest. The usually bustling Republic Square, surrounded by teahouses and kebab shops, was once filled with chatter, but recently turned dark as hundreds of people gathered to demand justice for Zer. Local passersby reflected on the situation, expressing fears about government repression against Kurds and opposition supporters.

Widespread protests broke out over the weekend and many residents expressed unease. A Kurd said: “It’s not just about zer; it's much bigger. We do not feel safe in our country. Another noted the looming presence of police forces, who have set up barriers and are armed, making clear that the government would not tolerate dissent.

Adding another layer to this political turmoil, the government appears to be reconsidering its approach to the Kurdish question. On October 22, Devlet Bahceli, leader of the nationalist party allied to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, raised the possibility of granting conditional release to Abdullah Calan, the imprisoned PKK leader. The move is seen by some analysts as an attempt to politically engage the Kurds, but experts like Sinan Ulgen warn that it may just be another strategy to maintain Erdoan's grip on power.

Ulgen stressed the importance of Bahcelis' comments, saying they demonstrate the political will to restart negotiations with Kurdish politicians, including through dialogue with the pro-Kurdish Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM). -Kurdish, rather than negotiating directly with the PKK. This change aims to present Erdoan as interested in peace, even if dissent is crushed.

Zer's situation and the proposed dialogue with Kurdish factions come at a time when Erdoan faces growing dissent. Growing support for the CHP raises questions about Erdoan's legacy and potential tactics to retain power, including calls for early elections or changes to constitutional term limits.

Some local observers believe Zer's arrest is part of a broader strategy by Erdoan to delegitimize opposition parties and retain control of key municipalities. Berk Esen, a political analyst, said: “The government aims to demobilize the opposition's efforts. This is not a peace process; it is calculated to advance Erdoan’s interests.

If convicted, it could expose CHP Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu to a political ban and imprisonment, issues that could significantly shake the foundations of the CHP's future plans for the upcoming elections presidential elections.

The divergent opinions within Esenyurt reflect the complexity of the situation; Some locals support the government's decisions, believing the state would not bring charges without cause. Whether this incident is a sign of a broader government crackdown or a genuine reform effort remains a matter of heated debate.

Overall, the arrest of Mayor Ahmet Zer and the possible resumption of peace talks with Kurdish politicians juxtapose growing discontent against Erdo's increasingly authoritarian rule, paving the way for intense political maneuvering then that Turkey evolves in a sprawling social and political landscape.