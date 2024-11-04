Kemi Badenoch says Partygate scandal was exaggerated | Conservatives

New Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Partygate scandal was overblown as she dismissed the need to get rid of everything that was wrong with previous Conservative prime ministers.

Badenoch won the party leadership on Saturday and said she was going to be honest about what went wrong in the party under her predecessors.

However, speaking on BBC Ones with the Laura Kuenssberg show on Sunday, the new party leader said Boris Johnson was a great Prime Minister and had fallen into the trap of breaking Covid rules which did not should never have been introduced.

Badenoch said she resigned during Johnson's term because of serious issues, but not because of the Partygate scandal, which was overblown.

Asked if the public was wrong to be upset about Partygate, when Johnson and others in Downing Street failed to follow the Covid rules they introduced, Badenoch replied: No, they were not wrong to be upset about Partygate. The problem was that we shouldn't have criminalized everyday activities the way we did. People walking around, all with fixed fines, that’s what ended up creating a trap for Boris Johnson.

Badenoch acknowledged the Conservative government's mistakes, saying: “We have to be honest and say we got it wrong. What I don't want to do this morning is start listing all the mistakes we've made. There is plenty of time to do it. What I'm here to do is explain how there will be change under my leadership.

She said there was no point in going over all the incidents over 14 years and there would be a post-mortem in time. The Conservative leader said the main problem was a loss of public confidence.

Promises on immigration and taxation have not been kept and this is something we need to change, Badenoch said. Making promises without a plan, as we saw with Rachel Reeves and what they had in their manifesto, will create a breakdown in public trust.

Responding to the interview, Ellie Reeves, the Labor Party chair, said: Listening to Kemi Badenoch dismiss Partygate as overblown will add insult to injury for families across Britain who have followed the rules, missing the deaths of loved ones and family funerals, while her colleagues celebrated in Downing Street

The leader may have changed, but on his first day in office, Kemi Badenoch proved three times that the Conservatives did not listen and did not learn.

Lib Dem Cabinet spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the comments were an insult to those who lost family members during the pandemic while Boris Johnson partied and lied.

From the first day on the job, she has already shown that she is completely disconnected from the public, she added.

Badenoch will build their best team in the coming days, having vowed to put the past behind them. However, his shadow cabinet is likely to contain many familiar faces from Rishi Sunak's time in government, including key allies and rising Tory stars Claire Coutinho and Laura Trott, who served as his energy and energy secretary respectively. his Treasury team.

Andrew Griffith, a right-winger who was not in the cabinet under Sunak, has been tipped as a possible shadow chancellor after defending Badenoch on the airwaves. A former housing minister, Lee Rowley, is being considered as a possible chief of staff.

On Sunday evening it was announced that Rebecca Harris had been appointed chief whip of the Conservative Party.

In an article on X, her predecessor, Stuart Andrew, wrote: Rebecca Harris is a great friend and a brilliant whip. I wish him all the best in this role.

This decision was not confirmed by the party.

Badenoch said a place in his shadow cabinet would be offered to all Tory leadership contenders, including Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat. However, James Cleverly, the former Home and Foreign Secretary, said he would not serve this time.

The new Conservative leader also hinted on Sunday that she wanted to recruit meritocratic talent from across the party and potentially from outside the pool of 120 MPs sitting in the House of Commons. There have been reports she would like Ben Houchen, Tees Valley mayor and Conservative peer, to have a deputy leader role.

Sunak, who returned David Cameron as foreign secretary by giving him a peerage, will soon be given a resignation honors list, potentially giving the Tories a chance to send a few more allies to the House of Lords.