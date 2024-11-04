Trump's mirror world of alternate reality, where only he can save America | Donald Trump





For many observers of the upcoming presidential election, especially abroad, Donald Trump and his Maga-infused Republican Party represent a worrying stress test for American democracy.

Historians have analyzed that Trump now led a movement bordering on fascism, Trump himself spoke of enemies within, he and his supporters staged a massive rally with racist rhetoric at a New York location known for an infamous Nazi rally before the second. world war and its language was tinged with violent images.

Yet in Trump's world, and in that of his supporters and campaign surrogates, it is the Democrats who are responsible for the degraded discourse in American politics, their rhetoric a sign that they are demonizing the other side. It’s Kamala Harris who is very outside of the American mainstream. It's Joe Biden who is a Marxist. It is the Democratic Party that is preparing a complete overhaul of the American way of life. They even claim they are trying to deprive Americans of their hamburgers.

When millions of American Republicans vote on Tuesday, they will believe that it is they, by voting for Trump, who are saving American democracy.

The alternate reality mirror world that Trump has constructed for himself and his supporters presents them as the victims of their political opponents, despite Trump's rampant use of insults and heated comments. And he presents himself as the savior from this persecution, once again defining his election in the final days as the only one capable of repairing the country that the Democrats broke, a retread of his 2016 slogan “Only I can do it.” fix “.

The mirroring of the world is a feature of the 2024 campaign, a place where Trump's responsibilities are distorted to become his adversaries, a place where he can insult people but it's a scandal when others do, a place where Trump saves democracy despite his attempts to overturn an election.

Perhaps no incident shows more clearly how the same word can be twisted differently in this inverted America than the way a garbage blunder unfolded this week.

At a rally in Arizona last Thursday, Trump called the United States a trash can because of migrants, emphasizing that he had never used the term before to describe the country but that it was accurate, even if he previously said the people around Harris were scum and absolutes. garbage. A few days later, at a rally at Madison Square Garden filled with opening acts who hurled insults and diatribes at perceived enemies, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a floating island of 'garbage.

Trump sought to distance himself from the comedian by saying he didn't know him and saying Puerto Ricans loved him. Every time I go out, I see someone from Puerto Rico. They give me a hug and a kiss, he told Fox host Sean Hannity. He did not back down on his own comments that the entire country is trash.

President Joe Biden then declared Trump supporters to be trash, while clarifying that he specifically meant Hinchliffe, the comedian, and that a critical apostrophe should be added: This Trump supporter is trash, not the most of them. Kamala Harris also said she disagreed with characterizing Trump supporters, instead focusing on the former president himself in her comments.

Sensing an opportunity for a campaign stunt akin to running the fryer at McDonalds, Trump donned an orange vest and hopped in a Trump-branded garbage truck for a brief ride, then wore the vest throughout a speech, joking that the outfit made him look thinner. .

Donald Trump in his garbage vest in Green Bay this week. Photography: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden's comments were a direct result of Kamala's decision to paint everyone who doesn't vote for her as evil and subhuman, Trump said. And we know what they believe because look how they treated you, like trash.

Since then, he has called Kamala Harris low-IQ and sleazy and claimed she was stupid as a rock. He called Biden a stupid bastard. At a later rally, with a few supporters on stage behind him dressed in brightly colored construction vests, Trump brought up the trash comment again and said his supporters were much better quality than Harris or Bidens.

Yet, in Trump’s terms, he is simultaneously running a campaign of positive solutions while Harris is running a campaign of hate.

Trump, speaking to right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson on Thursday, explicitly explained how one of his political opponents, former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, was a radical war hawk and should face the guns herself for see the consequences of American involvement in a conflict abroad.

Let's put her with a gun there with nine cannons shooting at her. Let's see what she thinks. You know when the guns are in his face, he said.

Cheney said the comments were indicative of how dictators destroy free countries. They threaten death to those who speak out against them, Cheney said. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel and unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.

This is exactly the line of attack against Trump that Trump has twisted to say his opponents are using harsh language and calling him extreme names.

For the past nine years, Kamala and her party have called us racist, bigoted, fascist, deplorable, irredeemable, and called me Hitler. They took your money, they opened our borders to criminals. They sent our blood and treasure to fight in stupid countries. foreign wars This Tuesday is your chance to stand up and declare that you're not going to take it anymore. VOTE! he posted on Truth Social this week.

Trump also continued to assert that Democrats posed a threat to democracy, a strategy he adopted this year as he faced a series of criminal charges related to his actions to overturn the results of the election. 2020. He said the accusations were made by the Biden administration seeking to obstruct his political opponent in an election year, calling them election interference.

This line of thinking is now present in his speeches, and his allies and supporters often repeat that a vote for Trump is a vote to guarantee democracy. Despite these proclamations in his speeches, he is expected to claim victory whether he wins or not, and he and his allies are laying the groundwork to contest the election results. He has called his political opponents the enemy within and threatened to sue or use military force against them for unspecific crimes, even leading some of his former aides to call him a fascist. He and his allies instead said comments about the existential threat Trump posed led to assassination attempts against him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/03/trump-alternate-reality-mirror-world-election-democracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

