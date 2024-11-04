Accompanying the candidate for regent of Badung, Kaesang: Mr. Suyadinata will meet Joko Widodo





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – General Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep met with several tourism figures in Kuta, Bali. On the theme of face to face tourism stakeholders, Kaesang Pangarep was accompanied by candidate Badung Regent Suyadinata. Previously, the candidate for Badung Deputy Regent, I Putu Alit Yandinata, met with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, and the candidate for Badung Regent, I Wayan Suyasa, will also meet with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. , Joko Widodo (Jokowi) the day after tomorrow in Solo This was revealed during Kaesang Pangarep's face-to-face meeting with tourism stakeholders in Badung Regency at the Kuta Paradiso Hotel, Sunday, November 3, 2024. “The great thing about this candidate is that the vice regent candidate (Alit Yandinata) would be called Mr. President Prabowo Subianto, and what I heard is that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, Mr. Suyasa, as the regent candidate, will also go to Solo of the 7th President Jokowi,” said Kaesang Pangarep. What Kaesang Pangarep said was greeted with applause from the tourism stakeholders present on this occasion. “Safeguarding, safeguarding is central,” said Kaesang concluding his speech. During the dialogue session, a number of issues were raised by tourism stakeholders. Some of them are traffic jams, cable clutter, drinking water crisis, etc. Wayan Suyasa said on this occasion that all the issues raised would be a priority to resolve if he had the opportunity to become regent of Badung in the November 27, 2024 elections. “The various issues raised will be resolved immediately if we are given the opportunity to become Badung Regent. In particular, our water problem will be resolved within the first year,” said Suyasa. On this occasion, Kaesang Pangarep stressed that the problem could be resolved in coordination with the central government. In addition, the Suyadinata couple was supported by Prabowo Gibran's government coalition.

