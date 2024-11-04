Politics
Emmanuel Macron's private life does not correspond to his politics
At the top of politics, there is a little-discussed connection between politicians' public positions and their private lifestyles. For example, when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fell ill with Covid-19, he later blamed his excess weight for his worsening condition.
My friends, I was too fat, he said at the time.1 He then lost weight. It didn't take long before his government unveiled a series of new anti-obesity policies.2
Sometimes, however, there are apparent contradictions between a leader's private life and his policies. When a series of photos emerged of Macron working out in a casual outfit consisting of a hoodie and lots of beard, many people noticed an interesting object in his hand: a vape pen.3
This shouldn't be surprising. Vaping has increased around the world, including in France.4 It's the best way to quit smoking,56because vaping is 95% healthier than smoking7 and 200 times less likely to cause cancer.8
Plus, vaping costs less. A smoker who smokes a pack of twenty cigarettes a day will spend around five thousand euros per year. Even people who smoke five cigarettes a day spend more than 1,000 cigarettes a year. Vaping would save a lot compared to these numbers. 9
Savings like this can be life-changing during a time of cost-of-living crisis, when many families are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. Due to inflation, the Ukrainian crisis, supply chain delays, etc., energy bills and prices for food and clothing are increasing. Life is getting more and more expensive, so any way to save money is great.
Vaping seems to have benefited President Macron. Lucky for him. Why does he favor nanny state policy that condemns vaping, such as a recent European proposal to restrict e-cigarette marketing, particularly around flavored vapes? 10 Vaping could change the lives of millions of French smokers, so the president should support it.
At the heart of this question is a fundamental question of choice. As long as people have access to all the appropriate health information and advice, why should what people put into their own bodies be any politician's business? The issue of smoking or vaping compounds the problem. They are not the same. While vaping is far healthier than smoking and is used by so many people to quit smoking, it is surprising to say the least that it has become the subject of regulatory wrath similar to that of smoking , rather than a tool to fight this scourge.
It is unfortunate that even though society is gradually moving away from cigarettes, many people who want to quit smoking cannot because they do not have access to e-cigarettes or are unaware of their benefits. Did you know that tobacco heated without burning is safer than cigarettes? In 2017, the UK Committee on Toxicity reported that heated tobacco products emit 90% fewer dangerous chemicals than cigarettes.11
Due to widespread misinformation, few smokers recognize the benefits of vaping, surveys show. This is only possible thanks to unelected and unaccountable political entities like the World Health Organization, which is trashing vaping through its Tobacco Control Project (ironically, vaping is tobacco-free).
Basically, the president does not support personal choice and individual freedom as fervently as he should. He and most politicians balk at the idea that French people should be able to make such lifestyle decisions without government interference. Losing control over people is harder than it seems.
The president should stand firm on vaping. Some French people prefer to smoke despite the health and financial costs. His support for vaping comes with freedom of choice, so they won't mind.
People who want to quit smoking and probably most French smokers will appreciate the savings. Millions of French people will be in difficulty over the coming months and perhaps longer term due to inflation concerns and the cost of living. Saving money by switching to e-cigarettes could save you a lot. There is no need for Macron to make things more difficult.
References
1 Saraswati, K. (October 2, 2023). What is Hinduism? An introduction to Hinduism.
2 Grierson, J. (November 10, 2020). UK to ban all junk food advertising online to fight obesity. The Guardian.
3 Mackie, M. (April 26, 2022). Is Macron copying Zelensky? French leader flaunts stubble, jeans and hoodie in war room photos. Daily mail.
4 Public health France. (2022). Prevalence of vaping in France in 2021 among 18-75 year olds: Results of the Public Health France health barometer.
5 Sharma, M., Vashishtha, V. and Narang, I. (2020). Impact of COVID-19 on the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents: a systematic review. Frontiers in Psychiatry, 11, article 559634.
6 Action on smoking and health. (2021). E-cigarettes: a briefing.
7 GlobeNewswire. (February 6, 2020). Research supports that vaping is at least 95% less harmful than smoking.
8 Royal College of Physicians. (2016). Smoke-free nicotine: reduction of tobacco harm.
9 BBC News. (October 29, 2023). Man dies after being hit by train near Hull.
10 Briand, A. (July 21, 2024). Raise access to electronic cigarettes: a false good idea. Counterpoints.
11 House of Commons Science and Technology Committee. (2019). E-cigarettes: Oral and written evidence.
|
Sources
2/ https://wsimag.com/en/83526-emmanuel-macrons-private-life-doesnt-match-his-politics
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Affirm launches buy now, pay later service in UK
- 2024 Moses Brown-East Greenwich Hockey State Championship Photos
- Study links IUD to increased breast cancer risk
- Nana Patole writes to PM Modi, demands immediate ban on cotton imports
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- Starmer has announced an extra £75m to tackle people-smuggling gangs
- Pakistanis hope Trump presidency will free Imran Khan
- Why Trump is on his way to the presidency and not in prison.
- Prabowo meets Jokowi in Solo, Palace: he is indeed a best friend
- How a search engine helped a Moroccan region recover from the earthquake
- Boris Johnson: “spores” of anti-Semitism surfaced after October 7
- Here is the schedule for the Wisconsin 2024 Level 3 high school playoffs