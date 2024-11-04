At the top of politics, there is a little-discussed connection between politicians' public positions and their private lifestyles. For example, when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fell ill with Covid-19, he later blamed his excess weight for his worsening condition.

My friends, I was too fat, he said at the time.1 He then lost weight. It didn't take long before his government unveiled a series of new anti-obesity policies.2

Sometimes, however, there are apparent contradictions between a leader's private life and his policies. When a series of photos emerged of Macron working out in a casual outfit consisting of a hoodie and lots of beard, many people noticed an interesting object in his hand: a vape pen.3

This shouldn't be surprising. Vaping has increased around the world, including in France.4 It's the best way to quit smoking,56because vaping is 95% healthier than smoking7 and 200 times less likely to cause cancer.8

Plus, vaping costs less. A smoker who smokes a pack of twenty cigarettes a day will spend around five thousand euros per year. Even people who smoke five cigarettes a day spend more than 1,000 cigarettes a year. Vaping would save a lot compared to these numbers. 9

Savings like this can be life-changing during a time of cost-of-living crisis, when many families are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. Due to inflation, the Ukrainian crisis, supply chain delays, etc., energy bills and prices for food and clothing are increasing. Life is getting more and more expensive, so any way to save money is great.

Vaping seems to have benefited President Macron. Lucky for him. Why does he favor nanny state policy that condemns vaping, such as a recent European proposal to restrict e-cigarette marketing, particularly around flavored vapes? 10 Vaping could change the lives of millions of French smokers, so the president should support it.

At the heart of this question is a fundamental question of choice. As long as people have access to all the appropriate health information and advice, why should what people put into their own bodies be any politician's business? The issue of smoking or vaping compounds the problem. They are not the same. While vaping is far healthier than smoking and is used by so many people to quit smoking, it is surprising to say the least that it has become the subject of regulatory wrath similar to that of smoking , rather than a tool to fight this scourge.

It is unfortunate that even though society is gradually moving away from cigarettes, many people who want to quit smoking cannot because they do not have access to e-cigarettes or are unaware of their benefits. Did you know that tobacco heated without burning is safer than cigarettes? In 2017, the UK Committee on Toxicity reported that heated tobacco products emit 90% fewer dangerous chemicals than cigarettes.11

Due to widespread misinformation, few smokers recognize the benefits of vaping, surveys show. This is only possible thanks to unelected and unaccountable political entities like the World Health Organization, which is trashing vaping through its Tobacco Control Project (ironically, vaping is tobacco-free).

Basically, the president does not support personal choice and individual freedom as fervently as he should. He and most politicians balk at the idea that French people should be able to make such lifestyle decisions without government interference. Losing control over people is harder than it seems.

The president should stand firm on vaping. Some French people prefer to smoke despite the health and financial costs. His support for vaping comes with freedom of choice, so they won't mind.

People who want to quit smoking and probably most French smokers will appreciate the savings. Millions of French people will be in difficulty over the coming months and perhaps longer term due to inflation concerns and the cost of living. Saving money by switching to e-cigarettes could save you a lot. There is no need for Macron to make things more difficult.

References

2 Grierson, J. (November 10, 2020). UK to ban all junk food advertising online to fight obesity. The Guardian.

3 Mackie, M. (April 26, 2022). Is Macron copying Zelensky? French leader flaunts stubble, jeans and hoodie in war room photos. Daily mail.

4 Public health France. (2022). Prevalence of vaping in France in 2021 among 18-75 year olds: Results of the Public Health France health barometer.

6 Action on smoking and health. (2021). E-cigarettes: a briefing.

7 GlobeNewswire. (February 6, 2020). Research supports that vaping is at least 95% less harmful than smoking.

8 Royal College of Physicians. (2016). Smoke-free nicotine: reduction of tobacco harm.

10 Briand, A. (July 21, 2024). Raise access to electronic cigarettes: a false good idea. Counterpoints.

11 House of Commons Science and Technology Committee. (2019). E-cigarettes: Oral and written evidence.