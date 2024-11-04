What is the Chinese United Front and how does it work? – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Paul Eckert

Evidence is mounting of clandestine Chinese influence operations in America's heartland.

In recent months, a former aide to the governor of New York State and her husband have been arrested for alleged illicit activities promoting China's interests; a Chinese democracy activist was arrested and charged with spying for China; and a historian was convicted of being an agent of Beijing.

The three separate cases of the former Albany official Linda Soleil dissident Yuan Jun Tang and author Wang Shujun took place in New York alone. And these were not the first cases of alleged Chinese influence. operations targeting Chinese immigrants in the Big Apple.

These cases were revealed in the form of a detailed analysis investigation speak Washington Postrevealed that Chinese diplomats and the pro-Beijing diaspora were behind protests in San Francisco that attacked opponents during President Xi Jinping's visit to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in November last.

All bear the hallmarks of China's united front influence operations carried out by government ministries, party agents and local proxies, but in a veiled manner.

United Front work is a unique blend of influence and interference activities, as well as intelligence operations that the CCP uses to shape its political environment, said the House Select Committee on the Party Chinese Communist in a statement. report published last November.

What is the United Front Work Department?

Coordinating this work of influence and interference abroad is carried out by the mysterious Beijing United Front Work Department, or UFWD, created in 1942, even before the communists took control of China.

Led by Politburo member Shi Taifeng, it seeks to promote China's political interests through a vast network of organizations and individuals around the world, experts say.

He spares no effort to assert Beijing's point of view and crush dissenting opinions among residents of Taiwan and Hong Kong, ethnic minorities such as Mongols, Tibetans and Uyghurs, as well as among religious groups.

How does UFWD work?

The United Front Work Department is engaged in a mix of activities, from interfering in the Chinese diaspora and suppressing dissidents to intelligence gathering, encouraging investment in China and facilitating technology transfer, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, or ASPI, said in a report .

It uses quasi-official organizations and civil society groups based abroad to blur the line between official and private, giving China plausible deniability in many cases, witnesses told the Economic Review Commission and US-China Security, which advises Congress on China.

It funds Confucius Institute Chinese language study centers on college campuses around the world, many of which have been closed in the United States. It also funds diplomats' engagement with foreign elites and its police force's perpetration of a transnational crackdown suppressing dissidents or opponents outside China's borders, the review panel said in a 2023 report. report based on expert testimony.

United front groups often have innocuous-sounding names, such as the Council for Promoting Peaceful National Reunification or the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Many appear to be ordinary overseas Chinese community organizations and are found in businesses and even multinational corporations.

However, behind or inside them, very often there are government agencies or parties, powerful Chinese intelligence, security and secret police agencies.

United front groups are used very specifically to hide the Department of State Security, said Peter Mattis, director of the nonprofit Jamestown Foundation. That's why I like to think of the United Front Work Department as tall grass that is sort of deliberately grown to hide the snakes, he told RFA.

What is the history of the United Front's work in China?

Under the Moscow-led Comintern in the 1920s, the Chinese Communist Party adapted Soviet revolutionary Vladimir Lenin's concept of forming a united front forging temporary alliances with friends and lesser enemies in order to defeat larger foes.

After Mao Zedong's Communists took power in 1949, the work of the united front focused internally on co-opting Chinese capitalists and intellectuals, who were brought to heel and persecuted in the 1950s under the vicious Mao's ideological campaigns.

Xi Zhongxun, the father of current President Xi Jinping, played a role key role of the United Front with major Tibetan Buddhist figures, trying to influence the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama.

What role did Xi play?

While China denies interference in the affairs of foreign countries, experts say that under President Xi, China's influence activities abroad have become more aggressive and technologically sophisticated.

In 2017, Xi repeated Mao's famous description that united front work was a magic weapon for the party's success. But two years before, he had created a small leading group to coordinate the work of the United Front at the highest level and carried out a major expansion and reorganization of the UFWD.

We will build a broad united front to forge great unity and solidarity, and encourage all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to devote themselves to realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation, Xi said at the 20th Party Congress. in 2022.

That congress saw Xi's top ideological theorist, Wang Huning, fourth in the Politburo, named to head the national-level united front system, according to the House select committee report.

Xi has strengthened the power and capabilities of the UFWD, which controls 11 subordinate government agencies, including the Overseas Chinese Affairs Bureau, the National Ethnic Affairs Commission and the National Religious Affairs Administration, according to the Australian ASPI.

What are some examples of UFWD efforts in the United States?

In New York, prosecutors say Linda Sun and her husband, Christopher Hu, received millions of dollars in cash, event tickets and gourmet salt duck from the UFWD. In exchange, Sun attempted to remove references to Taiwan in state communications and obtained unauthorized letters from the governor's office to help Chinese officials travel, according to prosecutors.

In California, during Xi's visit in November, the Washington Post reported the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles paid for fans' hotels and meals and directly interacted with aggressive actors who punched and kicked anti-Xi protesters and attacked them with flagpoles and spray chemicals. US stops by Taiwanese leaders have drawn similar protests.

What are the targets of the united front work?

Sun and Hu represent a key demographic in the UFWD's crosshairs: the Chinese diaspora. Activist Tang had access to the overseas Chinese dissident and pro-democracy community and its network of supporters.

United Front pressure and harassment tactics, including threats against families in China, are deployed against members of the diaspora of ethnic and religious minorities persecuted in China: Tibetans, Uighurs, Mongolians and members of the banned Falun Gong movement.

Taiwan's citizens have been under pressure for decades from united front efforts to support unification with the communist-controlled mainland.

The recent imposition of draconian national security legislation in Hong Kong has made citizens and exiles who oppose such authoritarian measures in the once-free Chinese territory the target of united-front pressure.

These targets are not alone and the list is growing, with Australia , Great Britain , Canada And New Zealand It is also grappling with Chinese influence campaigns that look like working as a united front.

There is no clear distinction between United Front work domestically and abroad: all UFWD offices and all areas of United Front work involve overseas activities, according to the Australian report. ASPI said.

Indeed, the key distinction underpinning the United Front is not between domestic and foreign groups, but between the CCP and everyone else, he says.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington told Radio Free Asia that the national role of the United Front is to promote cooperation between the (Communist Party) and people who are not members. Outreach to the diaspora helps fully realize its role as a bridge connecting China to the rest of the world, the embassy spokesperson's office said in an emailed statement.

His work is transparent, honest and impeccable, he said. By making the work of China's United Front a controversial issue, some are trying to discredit China's political system and disrupt normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.