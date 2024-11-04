Today in Politics: After Shah releases his manifesto, PM Modi heads to Jharkhand for campaigning | News from the political pulse





A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Jharkhand manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the state to address rallies.

The Prime Minister will address the campaigns in Chaibasa and Garhwa.

Polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. In context: exemption of tribes from the Uniform Civil Code, stopping alleged infiltration in Jharkhand, curbing illegal mining and welfare schemes. These were the main announcements made by Shah while releasing the BJP manifesto for Jharkhand on Sunday. The underlying message was clear: tribal voting awareness. The alleged infiltration in Jharkhand's Santhal Parganas region has been one of the central issues for the BJP ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. On Sunday, Shah redoubled his efforts and said the BJP would take concrete steps to stop illegal infiltration of Bangladesh into Jharkhand and protect the rights of tribal communities by stopping illegal infiltration. The BJP also promised a strict law to take back tribal lands from the infiltrators. Shah pointed out that tribal communities would be excluded from the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), sending another signal to the community. The Union Home Minister also said the party would operationalize the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act. The PESA rules are important for tribal autonomy, with power vested in gram sabhas and panchayats under Schedule V of the Constitution. The rules ensure that laws passed in the state are in accordance with the customary laws and social and religious practices of the areas falling under Schedule V districts. According to the PESA rules, the gram sabhas will have a say in the management major minerals such as coal and other resources. The Union Home Minister also said his party would advocate for quashing of cases registered by the Forest Department against tribals and Dalits. J&K Assembly session The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will meet for a five-day session starting Monday. The Omar Abdullah-led NC government, which came to power in the recent J&K polls, is the first elected government in J&K after the dissolution of the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party government in November 2018. Senior National Conference leader and seven-time MP from Charar-e-Sharief constituency Abdul Rahim Rather is expected to become Abdullah Assembly Speaker. According to the list of business released by the Assembly Secretariat, the House will elect its speaker during the first sitting on Monday. On Sunday, NC and Congress, allies, met to strategize for the session. In the recent Assembly elections, the National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir and won 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly from the Union Territory. In his first Cabinet meeting, Abdullah unanimously passed a resolution to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Then, a few days later, during his first visit to New Delhi after taking the oath, Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah reportedly sought cooperation from the Center for smooth functioning of the UT administration and informed Modi that the newly elected legislature had passed a resolution for granting full statehood to J&K. Omar also handed over the resolution passed by his cabinet, urging the Center to restore J&K's statehood in its original form, officials said. With contributions from PTI

