Donald Trump election spot airs during NBC's NASCAR coverage





UPDATE: Republican candidate Donald Trump was seen in an election spot that aired Sunday at the end of NBC's coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity 500 race, equal time playing catch-up after his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance the night before on “Saturday Night Live.” .”

NBC declined to comment on details. But NBC stations filed documents with the Federal Communications Commission on Sunday, noting that Harris “appeared without charge on NBC's Saturday Night Live (“SNL”) for a total period of 1 minute and 30 seconds on 2 November 2024.”

Trump's pre-recorded spot aired Sunday around 6 p.m. ET, near the end of NBC Sports' live coverage of the race in Martinsville, Virginia. Depending on audience turnout for “Saturday Night Live” and Sunday's Xfinity 500 race, NBC may need to provide Trump with one or two additional spots over the next 24 hours to match the platform's value. “SNL” offered to Harris.

PREVIOUSLY: Kamala Harris' surprise appearance on NBC's “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 2 was “a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule,” Republican Commissioner Brendan Carr said in a post on social media.

Harris appeared in the “SNL” cold open sketch as herself, interacting on stage with Maya Rudolph, who played the Democratic vice president and presidential candidate on the show. In the skit, Harris mocked Donald Trump and said the election represented an opportunity to “end the drama.”

The FCC's rules on political programming “are intended to ensure that no legally qualified candidate unfairly benefits from less access to the airwaves – outside of good faith information exemptions – than his or her opponent,” according to the agency. “Equal opportunity generally means providing comparable time and placement to opposing candidates” but “does not require a station to provide opposing candidates with programming identical to that of the initiating candidate.”

In an article on approved using the public airwaves to exert influence in favor of a candidate on the eve of an election. Unless the broadcaster offers Equal Time to other eligible campaigns.

Maya Rudolph and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live"

The FCC rule requires that a broadcaster, if a “legally qualified applicant” appears, “take into account equal opportunity claims when pitting legally qualified applicants against each other for the same position.” However, the channel is not required to seek out legally qualified candidates and provide them with equal opportunities.

According to a source, “Saturday Night Live” did not offer the Trump campaign a chance to appear on the show.

In a statement Sunday, an FCC spokesperson said, “The FCC has not made any decisions regarding political programming rules, and we have not received any complaints from any interested party. » Representatives for NBC and the Trump campaign declined to comment. The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Trump did not appear on “Saturday Night Live” this season, which is celebrating its 50th season. He hosted the show twice, once in 2004 and once when he was a presidential candidate in 2015.

In the setup for Harris' “SNL” cameo, Rudolph said, “Here it is: the last stop of the campaign in Pennsylvania.” God, I just wish I could talk to someone who was in my shoes, you know? A black South Asian woman running for president…preferably from the Bay Area? The audience then clapped and cheered as Harris revealed himself from behind the looking glass, telling Rudolph, “You and me both, sister.”

“Now Kamala: take my palm-ala,” Rudolph said. “The American people want to end the chaos. »

“And end the drama,” Harris responded. “With a cool new mother-in-law. Relax in your pajamas and watch a romantic comedy,” Rudolph continued. “Like 'Legally Blonde'-ala!” » Harris said. “And start decorating for Christmas – fa-la-la-la-la,” Rudolph said.

At the end of the skit, Rudolph declared, “I'm going to vote for us!” ” whereupon Harris asked, “Is there any chance you are registered in Pennsylvania?”

“SNL” also released a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Harris and Rudolph:

