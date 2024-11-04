As sea levels continue to rise, flooding threatens to destroy the populations of coastal cities. By the end of this century, metropolises like Lagos, Bangkok and New Orleans could be underwater. Venice install levees in 2022, the Coachella Valley is to relocate groundwater to avoid sinking, and houses on stilts have become a staple to cope with high water levels. However, these are not long-term measures. Urban administrations must choose between modifying the coastal landscape and relocating populations further inland.

Coastal Florida and Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, are two such urban administrations that have proposed very different responses to the existential threat of catastrophic flooding. Responding to pressure from tourism-subsidized real estate companies, Coastal Florida opted for a type of urban renewal aimed at preserving existing housing. In contrast, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has drawn up a master plan to rebuild Jakarta on another island. Both methods could be effective, but they could also exacerbate class differences, widening social and economic gaps with long-term consequences for residents. Instead, we must develop a more flexible urban form to resist climate change.

Initially, Indonesia plans were to rebuild Jakarta on its original location, implementing sea fortifications and building flood-resistant housing. However, the construction of a Dutch canal in Jakarta separated the land from the rivers that brought nutrients to the coastline, worsening soil erosion. As water quality deteriorated and parts of the city were already underwater, Joko Widodo took office and propose to build a new capital, called Nusantra, in the interior of Borneo.

The president provides an optimistic vision: it is not a question of physically moving the buildings. We want a new work ethic, a new mindset, a new green economy. This provides a big incentive for those who can afford to settle in Nusantara and the resettlement will be subsidized in stages, starting with civil servants this year. However, unskilled workers from the lower classes, those who suffer the most from the floods, will be the last to leave. Those who remain in Jakarta will experience a socio-economic demographic shift: as capital and opportunities flow to Nusantara, there is a good chance that the old capital will be completely dilapidated. That is, if the new construction plan succeeds. Nusantara is currently under construction, but Widodos' administration does not have much time to complete the project: his term ends at the end of this year, and his opposition can't stand the relocation of the capital. Widodo started the project as his approval ratings were at an all-time high.76 percent. The woods have been cleared and the foundations of the buildings have already been laid, but the future of Nusantra remains uncertain.

In certain regions of the world, populations, mainly the richest, are choosing to stay where they are. THE Helmholtz Institute for Climate Services Sciences predicts that investments in adaptation will be much higher than investments in relocation as climate change progresses, citing high income density in coastal areas as a driving factor. When driven by corporations, sustainability addresses money-rich places and not people, thereby limiting the mobility of those who permanently inhabit these places. A Cornell and a Florida State University study found that nearly 1 million of the state's coastal properties are expected to be submerged by the end of the century, representing a combined tax loss of $619 billion for Florida's municipalities. 33% The Miami Beach real estate landscape is made up of vacation homes. To combat rising sea levels, Florida's coastal counties require builders to build taller buildings in areas with high flooding. At the same time, insurance companies are increasing flood insurance rates (see figure). Taxpayer dollars are stuck in the beach house repair economy while hurricanes and flooding continue to batter Florida's population. 827,000 Floridians were displaced. last year. Considering that low-income communities are often pushed towards flood-prone areas, aid seems misdirected.

Alternatives to traumatic displacement and inequitable adaptation subsidies have benefited coastal populations threatened by flooding. For example, the city of Curitiba in southern Brazil, built parks on the banks of the Iguau River so that they transformed into public lakes when the river overflowed, allowing groundwater to drain without oversaturating the paved streets. A middle ground between maintaining coastal assets and relocating large populations lies in creating flexible, non-linear cities. This urban form evolved around flooded river valleys, with silt providing fertile soil. Instead of cutting down inland forests to expand a city's hinterland (which would further contribute to sea level rise), we could view the expansion of the sea as a resource, exploiting industries growing fish and algae farming.

We could go even further by rethinking the house as mobile, the border as mutable. Each city faces different geographic, ecological and sociological factors that affect it. There is no single solution. However, neither master plans for mass relocation nor reliance on free market incentives should dictate the shape of an urban form – the hierarchies they impose are fit for neither land nor water.