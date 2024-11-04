Trump says he shouldn't have left the White House after 2020 defeat





LITITZ, Pa. (AP) Donald Trump delivered a blasphemous, conspiracy-laden speech two days before Tuesday's presidential election, talking about journalists being shot and suggesting he should not have left the White House after his 2020 defeat against Democrat Joe Biden.

In remarks Sunday that bore little resemblance to the speech he has given at his recent rallies, the former president repeatedly questioned the integrity of the vote and resurrected old grievances after trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump has intensified his verbal attacks on what he calls the evil Democratic Party and the American media, at one point directing his rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to the theme of violence against members of the press.

He noticed the ballistic glass used to protect him at outdoor events after an assassination attempt in July and pointed out the openings between the panels.

I have this piece of glass here, he said. But all we have here is fake news. And to catch me, someone would have to debunk the fake news. And it doesn't bother me that much.

It was the second time in recent days that Trump has spoken about guns being pointed at people he considers enemies. He suggested that former Rep. Liz Cheney, a prominent Republican critic, would not be willing to support foreign wars if she was shot nine barrels.

Facing criticism for suggesting violence against the media, Trump's campaign later downplayed its comments.

The president's statement about placing protective glass has nothing to do with harm to the media or anything else, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. Instead, he claimed that Trump was suggesting that the journalists themselves were in great danger and should also have had a protective glass shield. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. In reality, he looked after their well-being, much more than his own!

Trump has also reignited lies about the election and argued that he can only lose to Democrat Kamala Harris if he is misled, even though polls suggest a very close race.

This is a crooked country, Trump told his audience on the cold airport tarmac, returning to the grievances that had defined the early days of his campaign. They will want to put you in jail because you want things to be clear. Think about it, think about it. They cheat in elections, you call them and they want to put you in jail.

Trump was indicted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 elections in Washington and Georgia.

Some of his allies, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, have encouraged Trump to prematurely declare victory Tuesday night after polls closed, even though it is too early to call the race. That’s what Trump did four years ago, triggering months of denial and lies that culminated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

For much of this year, Trump has run a relatively disciplined campaign, emphasizing the issues his aides believe could bring him victory, even as he clings to false theories about voter fraud and frequently digressions, sparking controversy. But this discipline is crumbling more and more.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

In recent weeks, Trump has joked about golfer Arnold Palmer's genitals, continued to use gendered or sexist language in his efforts to win over women, and held a rally at New York's Madison Square Garden with speakers who uttered crude and racist insults that continue to make headlines.

The darker, more secular tone of his campaign comes as the former president, who has long been a fan of WWE's male pageantry, has attended his rallies to the sound of the sinister bell music once used by the wrestler known as The Undertaker. .

Trump nevertheless delivered what was a fairly coherent speech for the most part, aided by a series of videos that kept him on script, even as he moved from one topic to the next in a discursive style that he called weaving. But outside Lancaster Airport, he abandoned his planned remarks altogether, skipping his usual points on the economy, immigration and knee-jerk criticism of Harris.

Trump's remarks in Pennsylvania were unplanned, according to a person familiar with them, who noted that Trump was known for his improvisation. Although it was unclear exactly what had set Trump off, his campaign had issued a memo earlier in the day criticizing a new New York Times poll showing once again that the race was extremely close in the top seven Pivotal States.

Trump spoke on the phone before taking the stage with two reporters who discussed the polls, including one who asked him if he thought he could lose.

Trump is frustrated that the campaign remains locked in a close fight until the end. He thinks Harris is an unworthy opponent and he doesn't understand why he doesn't dominate, said a Republican familiar with the campaign dynamics who, like others, was granted anonymity to discuss them.

Another Republican blamed last-minute anxiety — and the fact that Trump had to trust a system he says is rigged against him.

Still, several Trump allies applauded his speech, saying they were glad it highlighted concerns about fraud in the final stretch of the race.

Harris pushed back against Trump's characterizations of the U.S. election, telling reporters Sunday that Trump's comments are intended to distract from the fact that we have and support free and fair elections in our country. Those good systems were in place in 2020, Harris said, and he lost.

The vice president said she has confidence in the upcoming vote count and urged voters, especially those who have not yet cast their ballots, not to fall for this tactic, which I believe is notably to suggest to people that if they vote, their vote will not matter.

Trump, for his part, acknowledged that he was circumventing his usual approach with his conspiratorial rhetoric. He spoke repeatedly about disregarding his aides' advice, repeating their comments in a mocking voice and insisting he had to talk about election fraud over their objections.

At his next appearance a few hours later at an airport in Kinston, North Carolina, Trump returned to much of his usual script, alternating between prepared remarks and familiar stories.

At some point, he said, I hope we get rid of Mitch McConnell very soon, which would undermine the Senate Republican leader who supported Trump earlier this year despite being criticized for l January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Can you believe he supported me? Trump added a minute later, laughing. It must have been a painful day in his life.

He took the stage a third time Sunday night in Macon, Ga., sticking more closely to his prepared remarks and focusing heavily on immigration.

Trump told his supporters that in two days they would save our country and that they were on the cusp of the greatest four years in American history.

You look. It's going to be so good. It's going to be so much fun. It will be a little nasty at times, and maybe at first especially, he said. But it's going to be something.

___

Cooper reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro in Washington, Darlene Superville in Detroit, Jeff Amy in Macon, Ga., and Michelle L. Price and Bill Barrow in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-kamala-harris-presidential-election-a310fbc211ad8f0f5e290547ec284187 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos