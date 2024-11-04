PM Modi ahead of Jharkhand visit









Updated: November 4, 2024

New Delhi [India]November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Jharkhand on Monday, said the people of the state have declared victory for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

“The people of Jharkhand have declared the victory of the BJP in the parliamentary elections. In this atmosphere of zeal and enthusiasm in celebrating democracy, I will have an opportunity to interact with my loved ones in Garhwa around 11:30 am today and to Chaibasa around 3 p.m.,” PM Modi posted on X.

The rallies will be held in Chaibasa and Garhwa. The Prime Minister's visit comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto. Earlier on Sunday, the Union Home Minister released the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for the Assembly elections. Shah announced that the party would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand and also “drive out infiltrators” coming from Bangladesh.

The BJP also promised that all land occupied by the infiltrators would be returned to the tribal communities. The BJP also pledged to provide 21 lakh families with their own concrete houses, connected to running water.

The party also promised to create 287,000 public sector jobs and provide 500,000 self-employment opportunities to combat unemployment. The BJP also mentioned in its manifesto that under the Laxmi Johar Yojana, gas cylinders will be provided at Rs 500, with two free cylinders available every year.

For the farming community, the BJP party has promised to purchase paddy for Rs 3,100 per quintal. The money would be sent directly to farmers' bank accounts within 24 hours of purchase.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. In the previous assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP 25 and the Congress 16 seats. (ANI)

