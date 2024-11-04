The impact of the US presidential election on global security

The decisive US presidential election is approaching. What impact will its results have on the state and shape of global security?

November 5thThe US presidential elections will be held, with the choice limited to the Democratic Party candidate, current Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Senator Tim Waltz, and the Republican Party candidate, former President Donald Trump and his running mate , Senator JD Vance. This article presents projections of selected areas of global security, which could be impacted by a given outcome of the US presidential election.

Southeast Asia

With the Chinese army exercises around Taiwan with increasing frequency, security analysis in Southeast Asia has focused on the prospect of large-scale Chinese conflict. invasion of the island. In this context, the main US election outcome to watch is the election of Donald Trump as president. Here, the central element underpinning Taiwan's security has been the United States' commitment to defend the island in the event of a full-scale invasion by China, which was not unambiguous until Joe Bidens insurance of the United States intervening militarily in the event of an unprecedented attack on Taiwan. On the contrary, Donald Trump has continued to declared that no such intervention would take place unless Taiwan paid for the aid the United States was giving it, and that military intervention would not be necessary under his presidency, as the leader has asserted Chinese Xi Jinping. respected him And prices on Chinese products would be a sufficient deterrent against a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Without U.S. protection or assistance to Taiwan, the future of security in Southeast Asia could look bleak, given the island's strategic importance in the region and ever-rising tensions who reign there.

The Korean Peninsula

With North Korea significantly more advanced in terms of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and nuclear capabilities, the new US presidential administration will face a significant challenge: keeping the security situation on the Korean Peninsula under control.

North Korean nuclear missile test launches, 1993-2024

Image source:NTI

As data watchTrump has been a longtime supporter of withdrawing U.S. troops from South Korea, and he is also less likely support joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan, unless U.S. troop participation in such exercises is paid for.

When it comes to U.S.-North Korea relations, some experts estimate that the eventual Trump administration could strike a deal guaranteeing a permanent moratorium on nuclear testing and ICBM launches, something he pursued during his first presidential term. Furthermore, such an agreement could even be used as a transitional agreement to promote a peace treaty with North Korea at the cost of its recognition, which could significantly compromise the security of South Korea and Japan.

In turn, lacking any personal affinity with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, the eventual Harris administration could take a more moderate stance, balancing sanctions and room for negotiation, while emphasizing mechanisms bilateral and trilateral channels for negotiations on denuclearization. , in accordance with the general spirit of celebrate alliancesadopted by the Democratic electoral campaign and the party platform.

Russian-Ukrainian conflict

US policy towards the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is perhaps one of the areas of global security that could undergo the most substantial transformations, depending on the results of the US presidential election. So far, US policy towards Ukraine has been one of unwavering support, manifested in the financial and military aid provided by the United States to Ukraine: so far , more than 64 billion dollars Of military aid has been allocated by the United States to Ukraine, with the United States proportionally being the largest aid contributor:

Image source:Dragonfly Intelligence

Consistent with policies adopted by the current administration, at the Democratic Party convention in August 2024, Kamala Harris promised continue to support Ukraine alongside its NATO partners, signaling continuity in his administration's strategies, if elected.

Unlike the potential future policy of the Harris-Waltz administration, the policy that the Trump-Vance administration is expected to adopt, if elected, will be one that is substantially cut or remove aid to Ukraine, with an emphasis on promoting a more rapid end to the conflict. In this sense, Trump alluded to put pressure Russia and Ukraine begin peace negotiations, with sanctions on Russia lifted as part of a possible deal. Trump's running mate JD Vance took an even more radical stance, suggesting peace plan which would see the concession of occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia and their demilitarization, as well as Ukraine's commitment not to join NATO.

Overall, the withdrawal of US military aid is estimated according to experts, as potentially catastrophic for Ukraine, because its most immediate effects would be a shortage of artillery and air defense ammunition, essential to resist the Russian offensive.

United States-NATO relations

Another area of ​​international security that could potentially be profoundly affected by the outcome of the US presidential election is US-NATO relations. Consistent with the intent to maintain and strengthen existing partnerships with U.S. allies, the most likely approach taken by the Harris-Waltz Administration will be that of preserving and strengthening transatlantic partnership and cooperation on many issues, notably the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. This was reiterated by Kamala Harris and by the Democratic Party platform for 2024.

The main question is whether the potential Trump-Vance administration would take a more confrontational stance toward NATO partners, which Trump hinted before, including during his first presidential term. From this point of view, the policy envisaged by Trump towards NATO could involve put pressure NATO partners to strengthen their financial contributions to the alliance by introducing a on two levels NATO system, by which members of the alliance would not be able benefit from the United States security guarantee unless they reach a certain contribution threshold.

Image source:Dragonfly Intelligence

Furthermore, the policy of downsizing The American military presence can be ensured, with American air bases preserved in Germany, England and Turkey, but infantry, logistics and artillery are mainly entrusted to European forces. However, the exact extent of potential US alienation from NATO under a potential Republican administration remains unclear, as during his 2017-2021 term, the actions of Donald Trump has proven to be significantly less radical than his pre-election rhetoric, which could also be the case for the current elections.

Conflict in the Middle East

While the conflict, which initially began as a new, intensified cycle of armed hostilities between Israel and Hamas following the terrorist attack, attack on October 7, gradually transformed into a broader conflict in the Middle East, now involving Lebanon And IranThe policies of the new US presidential administration could play a significant role in how the conflict plays out in the near future.

Notably, Kamala Harris was rather vocal on his support for the two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian war and his opposition to the expansion of Israeli settlements, as well as on the need for assistance to Palestinian civilians who have been affected by the ongoing armed hostilities in Gaza. At the same time, she has insisted on Israel's right to defend itself and on the inadmissibility of delegitimizing Israel at the United Nations. Given these main pillars of his and Tim Waltz's position on the Middle East, it can be assumed that their policy, if elected, will emphasize the need for ceasefire negotiations and planning a ceasefire. the day after by to focus on the reconstruction, security and governance needs in Gaza.

As for the potential Donald Trump administration's stance on Middle East security issues, it can be expected to stick to the policy of putting the interests of Israel, given its previous mandate. tolerate actions taken by the IDF in Gaza, as well as its endorsement of the force-based approach to the eradication of the Hamas movement. Furthermore, in accordance with policies undertaken during his 2017-2021 administration, Trump can be expected to adhere to the strategy of maximum pressure on Iran with the use of sanctions and opposition to a possible nuclear deal with that country, as opposed to the more moderate, negotiation-based policy likely to be adopted by the Harris administration.

Overall, although the approaches of the two candidates may differ, neither of their policies is expected to produce a decisive impact on the security situation in the region, as is currently the case in the Middle East. not a priority issue in domestic politics, and both candidates will most likely place greater importance on regional players, including Saudi Arabia.

Conclusion

Certainly, given the economic, political and cultural weight of the United States on the international scene, the eyes of the whole world are turned towards the American presidential election, the result of which could have a substantial impact on the future directions of the policy of global security of the country. .

Although the two presidential candidates have respective differences in their approaches to some of the key global security issues, it remains to be seen whether these differences will actually be implemented and whether they will have a decisive impact on the evolution of the security. scenarios in regions of the world.