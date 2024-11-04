Trump fantasizes about shooting journalists





Traditionally, the final argument of a campaign is supposed to hammer home the main themes. That's exactly what Donald Trump did at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, once again fantasizing about violence against his perceived enemies.

Describing how his open-air podium was largely surrounded by bulletproof glass, the former president noted a gap in that protection and added: To catch me, someone would have to shoot through the fake news , and it doesn't bother me that much. And by fake news, he meant members of the press who covered his rally.

The crowd screamed and applauded. Many of Trump's rallies include a moment of hatred towards the journalists present, whom he accuses, among other things, of having distorted his message, of not praising him enough, of reflexively favoring Kamala Harris, of verifying his statements, of notice empty seats and report that people are leaving his events early.

But journalists are just some of the many domestic enemies Trump has vetted at his rallies and on his favorite social network, Truth Social. He suggested that Mark Zuckerberg could face life in prison if Facebook's moderation policies penalize right-wingers. He suggested using the National Guard or the military against radical leftist crazies disrupting elections. He believes that people who criticize the Supreme Court should be imprisoned. A recent article on Truth Social said that if he won on Tuesday, Trump would hunt down lawyers, political operatives, donors, illegal voters and corrupt election officials who engaged in what he called cheating and scheming. generalized. Just last week, he publicly fantasized about his Republican critic, Liz Cheney, facing gunfire, and he previously posted a message calling for her to be brought before a televised military tribunal for treason . In total, NPR found more than 100 examples of Trump threatening to sue or persecute his opponents. One of his recent targets was this magazine.

Does this rhetoric matter to voters? This certainly should be the case. Persecuting journalists is what autocrats do, and yet many Trump supporters on the right, who claim to care deeply about free speech, seem decidedly uncaring. However, his campaign attempted to clean up today's offensive remarks, something his team rarely bothers to do. (The most recent major example was when comedian Tony Hinchliffe called Puerto Rico a garbage island while warming up the crowd at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden last weekend.)

Following today's speech in Lititz, Team Trump is attempting to pass off his comments as nothing more than tender concern for the well-being of journalists. President Trump spoke highly of the two assassination attempts on his own life, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung wrote in a statement. (Let's take a moment to enjoy the abasement necessary to write this brilliantly.) He continued:

The president's statement regarding the placement of protective glass has nothing to do with harm to the media or anything else. These were threats against him motivated by dangerous rhetoric from Democrats. In fact, President Trump was saying that the media was in danger, in the sense that they were protecting him and, therefore, were themselves in great danger and should have had a glass shield as well. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. In reality, he looked after their well-being, much more than his own!

The word Orwellian is overused, but come on, Steven Cheung. You expect people to believe this bullshit? That playful final exclamation point gives the whole statement a whiff of sarcasm, and rightly so. Trump clearly meant that if he was targeted from a nearby rooftop, he would have at least some small consolation if a squeaky-clean cameraman from a local TV station was taken out first.

The rest of Trump's speech was the usual minestrone of cheap insults, petty grievances and bizarre digressions. He repeated a claim he previously made on The Joe Rogan Experience, in which he said he wanted to become a whale psychiatrist, that offshore wind farms were killing whales. He suggested he shouldn't have left the White House after losing the 2020 election. At times he seemed bored himself, regretting having to give a speech the audience had probably heard 900 times.

He took aim at his most hated Democrats: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not a smart girl; Harris was lazy as hell; and Adam Schiff had an enlarged watermelon head. He complained about Barack Hussein Obama and said that because Obama's wife criticized him, I think we were going to start having a little fun with Michelle. Notably, given his other remarks about the media, he also threatened CBS's broadcast license because, he argued, the network had misleadingly changed one of Harris' answers in her interview with 60 Minutes. (The network denies the allegation.) For those who view Trump's threats as mere overblown rhetoric, it's worth noting that he also launched a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS in a part of Texas where the only judge federal is a Republican.

Trump's current mood could be attributed to his stalled momentum in recent polls and a decline in his chances of victory in the betting markets. As a result, in Lititz, he added a new name to his list of opponents: J. Ann Selzer, the well-respected Iowa pollster with a history of producing surprising results that hold true on Election Day. Last night, his poll for the Des Moines Register found Harris leading by three points in Iowa, a state Trump won by eight in 2020. Last year, when the Selzers poll correctly showed Trump was leading in the state's Republican primary campaign, he called him a very powerful pollster who had delivered a big, beautiful poll. In Lititz, however, he described Selzer as one of my enemies and lumped her in with the media: The pollsters are just as corrupt as some of the writers out there.

The campaign comes to an end in agitation. Trump surrogates go rogue: Elon Musk said his pursuit of government efficiency would lead to temporary difficulties; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged this weekend to eliminate fluoride from drinking water; and House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that Republicans would likely repeal the CHIPS Act, which subsidizes U.S. semiconductor production. None of these messages are winning for Republicans. (Johnson later said he would not try to defeat the bill.)

But the biggest problem is the candidate himself. The more professional elements of the campaign appear to be losing their grip on Trump, who is tired, bored and eager for revenge. Whatever happens on Tuesday, we can say with authority that this has been Trump's darkest campaign yet.

