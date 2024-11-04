Jaishankar recalls PM Modi's question on ties with Australia that left him speechless: I had no answer | Latest news India





Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday recalled a question from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 that left him speechless. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. He asked me: Explain to me why our relationship with Australia has not developed? It has it all. There is a language, a shared culture and a tradition, and yet something is not happening, Jaishankar told the Indian community in Brisbane, Australia's third-largest city, on Sunday. Jaishankar, who was India's ambassador to the United States at the time, admitted that he found himself without an answer to Prime Minister Modi, who was barely months into his first term, and in June this year , won a third consecutive term. Meanwhile, the former foreign minister also said that bilateral relations between the two countries have evolved over the past 10 years thanks to the great efforts of the people on both sides. This didn't happen on autopilot. People, on both sides, made great efforts to build it, Jaishankar noted. Further, the Foreign Minister attributed the progress in India-Australia relations to four key factors: the Prime Minister, the Australian Government, global dynamics and contributions from the Indian diaspora in Australia. I want to emphasize how much this relationship has changed over the past decade. There are four reasons. One is PM Modi, two is Australia, three is the world and the fourth is all of you. This is why we have come a long way, he said. The minister is on a five-day visit to Australia until November 7, during which he will inaugurate the Indian consulate in Brisbane, the fourth in the country, on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/jaishankar-recalls-pm-modis-question-on-ties-with-australia-that-left-him-speechless-i-had-no-answer-101730686631529.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos