Top 10 Most Powerful People in 2024: A Look Beyond Net Worth

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Power it's not just about accumulating large amounts of cash or countless stocks; it translates into something bigger that leaves a lasting impression on a global scale. Beyond net worth, these the most powerful people perpetuate their influence through many aspects of life, including political position, economic ambition and financial legacy.

Read on to learn more about the 10 greatest global figures and each of their deeply rooted dispositions towards society.

Top 10 most powerful people in the world

Here are the ten most powerful people in the world, according to data disclosed by Forbes.

1. Xi Jinping, China

Xi Jinping tops the list of the most powerful people because of his deep-rooted political dominance as China's seventh president, expanding his authority during his third presidential term. Widely associated and credited with the slogan Chinese Dream, his political stance quickly attracted media attention soon after his first election in 2013 due to the trend of advancement in Chinese society.

2. Vladimir Putin, Russia

In 2024, Vladimir Putin has been president of Russia for 25 years, demonstrating his colossal supremacy. Forbes says its unwavering international dominance is the inevitable effect of Europe's dependence on Russian oil and gas. Today, Putin continues to intensify Russia's expansion through political and economic initiatives.

3. Donald Trump: the United States

Debuting on the Forbes 400 in 1982 alongside his successors with a combined net worth of $200 million, Donald Trump is both influential and wealthy. Aside from his political career, Trump is a real estate mogul whose assets such as hotels, golf courses, casinos, residential properties and resorts are scattered across New York and around the world.

4. Angela Merker, Germany

Angela Merker's early pre-eminence was marked by her position as Germany's first female chancellor, where she now holds the exact seat for her fourth term. Merker's leadership is greatly admired after saving Germany from a financial crisis and granting access to more than a million Syrian refugees to Germany.

5. Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon, the world's most influential e-commerce company in modern times, whose net worth exceeded $207 billion as of October 2024. Bezos' influence has shaped the global market through a certain number of commercial enterprises, including the Washington Post and Blue. Origin.

6. Pope Francis, Roman Catholic Church

As one of the most powerful figures in the world, Pope Francis surprisingly lives a life similar to that of any ordinary person. His mission to transform the conservative image of the Catholic Church is evident in several courageous decisions, such as granting priests the power to pardon women who have abortions and promoting better treatment of refugees.

7. Bill Gates, Microsoft

Bill Gates co-founded one of the largest software companies, Microsoft, with his childhood friend Paul in 1975. He expanded his sources of wealth to a number of stocks that brought in an estimated $104 billion in net worth , according to Forbes' real-time billionaire counter. . Also known to be a generous character, Bill Gates donated a monumental amount of $59 billion to the Gates Foundation.

8. Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia

Throughout his tenure as Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud carried out various intrepid maneuvers. One of them was the “anti-corruption campaign” which resulted in the arrest of many prominent Saudis in November 2017. His family, renowned for being leaders in the business sector, had monarchical history dating back a century.

9. Narendra Modi, India

With a population of 1.3 billion, India occupies an important position in the global trade market. Among the country's influential figures is Narendra Modi, who made a controversial announcement about eliminating India's two largest banknotes in a bid to combat money laundering and long-standing corruption in the country.

10. Larry Page, Alphabet

Larry Page was a co-founder of Google in 1998 and invented Google's ranking algorithm with Sergey Brin. His net worth is worth $144 billion as a co-founder and board member of Alphabet.

While some of the most powerful people in the world are respective leaders, others flaunt their massive dominance over global markets.

