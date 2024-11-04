



PM Modi inaugurates CESL solar-powered electric vehicle charging shelter T&D India

T&D India November 4, 2024 Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the solar-powered electric vehicle charging shelter in front of the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. Developed by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, this innovative carport highlights the Prime Minister's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and fostering a green mobility ecosystem at nationally, according to a CESL press release. With support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), this state-of-the-art solar shelter features bifacial monocrystalline solar modules and an advanced battery energy storage system (BESS), marking a substantial step towards a carbon-neutral environment. future. The carport is equipped with 50 kWp solar capacity and 200 kWh battery storage, allowing it to charge up to 10 electric vehicles (EVs) with a combination of fast and slow chargers. Developed with a suite of advanced features, the carport offers app-based vehicle charging and battery monitoring, ensuring users have real-time information on their vehicle's charging status. A 24-hour CCTV monitoring system, integrated with app-based monitoring, improves vehicle and user safety. Additionally, a designated seating area is provided for drivers to rest comfortably while their electric vehicle charges, making the experience convenient and user-friendly. According to Vishal Kapoor, Managing Director and CEO, CESL, the solar-powered electric vehicle charging shelter represents an important step towards realizing the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision for green mobility. This project reflects CESL's commitment to pioneering green innovation and developing scalable and sustainable solutions to drive India's transition to a cleaner, greener future. Equipped with 60 kW CCS II fast chargers, AC001 and AC Type II chargers, the carport redefines convenience by powering trips with clean, renewable energy. The inauguration of this solar shelter in Kevadia marks a vital advancement in electric vehicle infrastructure across India. By embracing renewable energy and cutting-edge technologies, CESL aligns with the Prime Minister's ambitious sustainability goals and stands ready to significantly contribute to India's green energy landscape, by promoting more sustainable transportation alternatives. clean and more efficient for a sustainable future, the press release added.

