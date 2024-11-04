6 months after report, BJP MP Atul Garg alleges defamation; journalist detained in UP | News from India





Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested the editor of a local Hindi daily in Ghaziabad based on a complaint filed by local BJP MP Atul Garg, accusing him of defamation for an article published there more than six months ago.

We have arrested journalist Imran Khan for creating nuisance, confirmed Station House Officer, Kavinagar, Yogendra Malik, adding that the complaint was filed by Garg.

Khan is the editor-in-chief of the local Hindi daily Aap AbhiTak.

The case relates to an article published on April 12 this year, on a press conference given by Congress candidate Dolly Sharma in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The report, with the title Bhajpa ne bhoomafia Atul Garg ko hi bana diya Lok Sabha pratyashi (BJP chooses land mafia Atul Garg as Lok Sabha candidate), mentioned Sharma's land grabbing allegations against Garg and members of his family.

Garg won the seat with 8.54 lakh votes while Sharma stood second with 5.17 lakh votes.

Nearly six months later, Garg filed a defamation suit against Sharma and Khan on October 6. An FIR was registered on the same day under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (prints or engravings known to be defamatory), 504 (intentional insult with intent to cause breach of peace), 120 B ( criminal conspiracy) as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

When contacted, Garg said he had not read the report in its entirety but the headline labeled him a land mafia. The report attempted to damage my public image and reputation, he said.

Dolly Sharma, in her press conference on April 12, said that I had grabbed 31,000 square meters of government land and developed a township there; this was widely published in Imran Khan's diary as part of a well-planned conspiracy, he said in the FIR.

The report was written by Subhash Chandra, a journalist of the newspaper. Speaking to The Indian Express, Chandra said: There was no addition to what she (Sharma) said.

Sharma could not be reached for comment.

Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary Bijendra Yadav said what Sharma said was his personal opinion. But by arresting Imran Khan, the BJP is trying to target those sections of the media which have remained truthful and are working against the hatred propagated by the BJP. Khan is a top journalist and knows his job well, he was arrested because he is a Muslim, Yadav claimed.

