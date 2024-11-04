



While delivering his speech on a hot Michigan day earlier this month, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump observed something particularly true about his impact on American foreign policy. Before my arrival, no one was talking about China, he said in a Speech of October 10 at the Detroit Economic Club. Trump discusses imposing tariffs on China during a rally in Ohio, March 16, 2024. Credit: C-SPAN Both Democrats and Republicans had talked about China in political campaigns before, but Trump's focus on trade issues with that country in 2016 helped define the presidential campaign and presaged the biggest shift in relations between the United States and China for decades. Yet with Trump back on the Republican ticket eight years later and a trade war started by Trump still simmering, China seems far from the electoral spotlight. The trade issue is still important, but not as much as in 2016, according to Fang Xiaodonga political scientist who studies anti-Chinese rhetoric during American presidential campaigns. Trump, for his part, remains the candidate who most regularly mentions China. He mentioned the country hundreds of times in his October remarks. This time around, however, his focus has broadened from the trade issues he now frequently mentions to the auto industry to include repeated references to the coronavirus and his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have barely mentioned China in this truncated election year, even as Joe Biden's administration continues to roll out its China policy. Harris said the word China in public remarks fewer than a dozen times in October, mostly using a variation of the same phrase, according to White House transcripts of her official statements, speeches and interviews with the press. Walz barely mentioned the country, although he made more than a dozen trips there in the 1990s and 2000s as a teacher of American high school students. These trips briefly made headlines after news appeared disputing Walz's account that he was in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. To be sure, U.S. presidential campaigns almost always emphasize domestic issues over international ones, especially in their final months. And with migration increasing at the southern border and wars raging in Europe and the Middle East, China is not at the forefront of Americans' daily foreign policy consciousness. In April, less than half of Americans interviewed by the Pew Research Center said limiting China's power and influence should be a top U.S. foreign policy priority. Source: Pew Research Center China doesn't fit neatly into this cycle's Democratic messaging, which emphasizes moving the nation forward, says Fan Yangprofessor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who studies how China is represented in American media and politics. The emphasis is on following this time frame, while the Republican message is still essentially about a national space that must be protected, she says. However, portraying China as an economic bogey always results in improved political performance of manufacturing communities in key Midwestern states, political scientist Fang believes. Indeed, candidates from both parties in states like Michigan And Pennsylvania used China as a line of attack in their campaign ads. But in the presidential race, Trump and Vance played a much bigger role. Noah Berman is an editor for The thread based in New York. He has previously written on economics and technology at the Council on Foreign Relations. His work appeared in the Boston Globe And PBS News. He graduated from Georgetown University.

