Turan Manafzade's musical performance wows audiences at Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood evening in London [PHOTOS]





On the eve of November 8, Victory Day, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Great Britain organized an Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood evening, hosted by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Great Britain.

Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, composer and pianist Turan Manafzadeh, who unites this brotherhood in his person, presented a program in concert. The Ambassador of Turkey to Great Britain, Osman Koray Erta, the representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Great Britain, Imen Keskin, employees of the Turkish Embassy, ​​representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities, as well as as the guest of honor Nesil participated in the event. alkan, member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Great Britain Elin Suleymanov delivered a speech and congratulated our compatriots on the upcoming November 8, Victory Day. Noting that Victory Day is the biggest holiday in our modern history, the ambassador emphasized that the authors of this victory are Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people. Wishing mercy to our martyrs and health to our veterans, the diplomat said that this celebration of the victory of the Azerbaijani people brings joy to the entire Turkish world. Congratulating the representatives of the Turkish community on the occasion of October 29, Republic Day of Turkey, the ambassador emphasized that the people of Azerbaijan and Turkey are one family. He said that this brotherhood continued through generations, from Oghuz Khan to Seljuk Khan, from Sultan Alparslan to Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, from the great leader Heydar Aliyev to President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said that the policy implemented by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev aims to further strengthen this unity. He stressed that the words of national leader Heydar Aliyev “One nation, two states”, as well as the words of Atatrk “Azerbaijan's joy is our joy, its sadness is our sadness” are symbols of the brotherhood of two countries. Speaking later, Turkish Ambassador to Britain Osman Koray Erta expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijan Embassy in Britain on his own behalf and on behalf of the Turkish community for organizing a such a fraternity evening. The Turkish Ambassador congratulated the Azerbaijani community on November 8, Victory Day. Ambassador Erta, who stated that brotherly feelings arise from the hearts of the Azerbaijani and Turkish people and that these feelings are naturally and continuously transmitted from generation to generation, hoped that this brotherhood would be eternal and unshakable. During the event, Turan Manafzadeh, who performed musical pieces such as “Khojaly”, “anakkale”, “Nazend Sevgilim”, “Mn Seni Araram”, “rpnrdin Karadniz”, concluded his concert program with the “Karabakh March” composed for the Karabakh football team and the “Turkey 100” march dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey. It is worth noting that a few days ago, Turan Manafzadeh also performed with a special concert program at the official banquet organized by the Turkish Embassy in London on October 29, the Republic Day of Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azernews.az/culture/233381.html

