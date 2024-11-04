Beyond BRICS rhetoric – Editorial

In sharp contrast to his predecessor's hands-off approach to international relations, President Prabowo Subianto has demonstrated a bold approach to foreign policy just two weeks into his term, including evoking a possible accession to BRICS.

Fresh from the BRICS summit in Russia, Foreign Minister Sugiono, a protégé of Prabowo's Gerindra party, expressed the government's intention for Indonesia to join the group of emerging economies.

Many see continued BRICS membership as evidence of Prabowo's “good neighbor” policy. It also echoes the country's free and active foreign policy stance, which led first President Sukarno to found the Non-Aligned Movement at the height of the Cold War.

It would, however, be prudent to subject any future diplomatic maneuvers to careful consideration, taking into account their potential consequences in the contemporary context.

It is well understood that Indonesia's membership in BRICS will serve geopolitical rather than economic objectives. This is not only because the country has established more fruitful bilateral relations with individual BRICS member states, but also because the group's economic engagement has been rare and few concrete actions.

Aside from the creation of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank primarily backed by China, it has not launched any economic or development initiatives benefiting its members or other emerging economies.

It is true that the group plans to promote dedollarization to help reduce global dependence on the U.S. currency, especially in the context of the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance in recent years. But this too was not implemented.

In fact, Indonesia has taken more progressive steps by establishing a local currency settlement system with its ASEAN peers and major trading partners, such as China and Japan.

Furthermore, to the extent that geopolitical polarization and fragmentation of international trade were rooted in great power rivalry during the Cold War, the countries involved evolved and continued to pursue their own interests, which are very different from those that shaped international relations during the Cold War. 1960s.

Today's countries are less motivated by the ideological war between capitalism and communism of the past. Democracy and capitalism, despite their flaws, have been widely adopted around the world to adapt to the political and economic contexts of each country. China, for example, has been praised for its system of state capitalism.

Furthermore, almost all countries have embraced international trade, regardless of their political orientation.

More and more countries are turning to India, which has managed to overcome current geopolitical tensions and benefit from competition from major economies, strengthening its economic ties with the United States while continuing to buy oil from the Russia.

At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in their first bilateral talks in five years since they agreed to resolve the military standoff between their countries over the disputed borders of the Himalayas.

Indonesia's decision to join BRICS is not unique. Other ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, have also expressed interest in joining the group and, like Indonesia, have become BRICS partner countries.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia could also earn credit for maintaining good relations with Russia and China while securing significant investments from big tech like Apple and Microsoft.

By joining BRICS now, Indonesia could reclaim opportunities wasted last year by then-President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who made a rare appearance at a major international event by joining the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, only to announce that becoming a member was “not urgent”.

The Jokowi administration then began the process of joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which was seen as a move to adhere to Western economic and trade principles in order to gain greater access. wide to the global supply chain.

What Prabowo and his administration need to consider is which ties can ultimately advance Indonesia's interests.

While it's good to be a good neighbor, it won't be so good if it's always your neighbors who continue to benefit and prosper from a one-sided relationship.