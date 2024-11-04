Politics
Beyond BRICS rhetoric – Editorial
In sharp contrast to his predecessor's hands-off approach to international relations, President Prabowo Subianto has demonstrated a bold approach to foreign policy just two weeks into his term, including evoking a possible accession to BRICS.
Fresh from the BRICS summit in Russia, Foreign Minister Sugiono, a protégé of Prabowo's Gerindra party, expressed the government's intention for Indonesia to join the group of emerging economies.
Many see continued BRICS membership as evidence of Prabowo's “good neighbor” policy. It also echoes the country's free and active foreign policy stance, which led first President Sukarno to found the Non-Aligned Movement at the height of the Cold War.
It would, however, be prudent to subject any future diplomatic maneuvers to careful consideration, taking into account their potential consequences in the contemporary context.
It is well understood that Indonesia's membership in BRICS will serve geopolitical rather than economic objectives. This is not only because the country has established more fruitful bilateral relations with individual BRICS member states, but also because the group's economic engagement has been rare and few concrete actions.
Aside from the creation of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank primarily backed by China, it has not launched any economic or development initiatives benefiting its members or other emerging economies.
It is true that the group plans to promote dedollarization to help reduce global dependence on the U.S. currency, especially in the context of the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance in recent years. But this too was not implemented.
In fact, Indonesia has taken more progressive steps by establishing a local currency settlement system with its ASEAN peers and major trading partners, such as China and Japan.
Furthermore, to the extent that geopolitical polarization and fragmentation of international trade were rooted in great power rivalry during the Cold War, the countries involved evolved and continued to pursue their own interests, which are very different from those that shaped international relations during the Cold War. 1960s.
Today's countries are less motivated by the ideological war between capitalism and communism of the past. Democracy and capitalism, despite their flaws, have been widely adopted around the world to adapt to the political and economic contexts of each country. China, for example, has been praised for its system of state capitalism.
Furthermore, almost all countries have embraced international trade, regardless of their political orientation.
More and more countries are turning to India, which has managed to overcome current geopolitical tensions and benefit from competition from major economies, strengthening its economic ties with the United States while continuing to buy oil from the Russia.
At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in their first bilateral talks in five years since they agreed to resolve the military standoff between their countries over the disputed borders of the Himalayas.
Indonesia's decision to join BRICS is not unique. Other ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, have also expressed interest in joining the group and, like Indonesia, have become BRICS partner countries.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia could also earn credit for maintaining good relations with Russia and China while securing significant investments from big tech like Apple and Microsoft.
By joining BRICS now, Indonesia could reclaim opportunities wasted last year by then-President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who made a rare appearance at a major international event by joining the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, only to announce that becoming a member was “not urgent”.
The Jokowi administration then began the process of joining the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which was seen as a move to adhere to Western economic and trade principles in order to gain greater access. wide to the global supply chain.
What Prabowo and his administration need to consider is which ties can ultimately advance Indonesia's interests.
While it's good to be a good neighbor, it won't be so good if it's always your neighbors who continue to benefit and prosper from a one-sided relationship.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2024/11/04/beyond-brics-rhetoric.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump leans on anti-migrant rhetoric at latest Georgia rally as early voting puts state on knife's edge | US elections 2024
- Turkish President arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend Turkish summit
- Affirm launches buy now, pay later service in UK
- 2024 Moses Brown-East Greenwich Hockey State Championship Photos
- Study links IUD to increased breast cancer risk
- Nana Patole writes to PM Modi, demands immediate ban on cotton imports
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- Starmer has announced an extra £75m to tackle people-smuggling gangs
- Pakistanis hope Trump presidency will free Imran Khan
- Why Trump is on his way to the presidency and not in prison.
- Prabowo meets Jokowi in Solo, Palace: he is indeed a best friend
- How a search engine helped a Moroccan region recover from the earthquake