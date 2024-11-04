Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 2 rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand today | Ranchi News





The manifesto includes commitments on implementing a uniform civil code, expelling Bangladeshi infiltrators and creating significant jobs. The promises also cover housing, education and support for farmers, with elections scheduled for November 13 and 20. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address two key rallies ahead of elections Jharkhand on Monday, one in Chaibasa and another in Garhwa.

His visit follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's release of the BJP's manifesto on Sunday, outlining ambitious commitments aimed at addressing various concerns of voters.

In the manifesto, Shah announced the BJP's commitment to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand while promising to expel “infiltrators” from Bangladesh. The BJP has also pledged to return all land occupied by these infiltrators to the tribal communities, a move that will resonate strongly with local people.

Additionally, the BJP has pledged to provide 21 lakh families with concrete houses and access to tap water. The party has promised a significant boost to job creation, with plans to generate 287,000 government jobs and 500,000 self-employment opportunities. Under the Laxmi Johar Yojana, gas cylinders will be available at Rs 500, with two free cylinders provided every year.

In the education sector, the BJP has pledged to ensure free education for all girls from nursery to graduation. For young people, the party has promised an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month over two years to graduates who find it difficult to start their careers.

The manifesto also emphasizes support for farmers, including a commitment to purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, with payments processed within 24 hours. Besides, the BJP plans to triple the state's irrigation coverage by 2030, with Arhar Dal and Mahua included in the MSP scheme.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results fixed for November 23. This year, around 2.6 million voters, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters, will get a chance to cast their votes. In the last assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha got 30 seats, the BJP 25 and the Congress 16 seats.

