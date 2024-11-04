SMOKERS’ CORNER: THE POLITICS OF “ANTI-POLITICS” – Journal





Illustration by Abro

After his ouster from power in 2022, Imran Khan decided to return to power by acting outside the country's dominant political paradigm. According to many political commentators, there has been talk within his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party of facilitating an economic decline that the party believes has led to economic collapse and sparked widespread anti-government protests, such as those observed in Sri Lanka in 2022.

When this tactic failed and the current coalition government, with the help of the military establishment, managed to somewhat stem the economic decline, Imran Khan and his party began to imagine triggering protests like those in Bangladesh, who overthrew the government of Sheikh Hasina Wajid. . This plan also collapsed.

Before that, there was this bold attempt by the party in May last year, which allegedly provoked a mutiny in the army against the current army chief and inspired other senior officers to remove Khan from prison.

This nature of politics can disrupt aspects of the dominant political paradigm. But it often happens that it is not dismantled or demolished. Attempting to storm the paradigm from the outside was seen as a revolutionary act by Khan, his supporters, as well as some activist lawyers and independent journalists who decided to side with him.

The anarchic and emotional politics that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has been engaged in is an attempt to storm the dominant political arena from outside. But can this kind of rhetorical policy continue in the long term?

It is therefore not surprising that we often heard these men and women use the word revolution. They warned that the country would plunge into civil war if Khan was not released from prison. Interestingly, however, Khan's new anti-establishment admirers know that if Khan can strike a deal with the establishment, he will instantly abandon his anti-establishment rhetoric.

A left-wing activist recently told me that their support for Khan was a tactical move to oust the establishment from politics by jumping on the anti-establishment bandwagon, which the PTI began building after Khan fell out with his former military supporters. Khan, his supporters, and his new activist admirers are all trying to storm mainstream politics from the outside. They are demonstrating what political scientists call anti-politics.

The most immediate meaning of this term evokes a total detachment from politics. But it is mostly used to describe an aspect of politics that takes place outside the mainstream politics paradigm. Its goal is to dislodge and dismantle the paradigm after having defeated it. Therefore, anti-politics in this context is a reaction against mainstream politics, which is seen as corrupt, static and tilted in favor of political elites.

Its view of mainstream politics is anarchic and anti-establishment, although its goal is to invade the dominant political paradigm, oust those who are entrenched in the workings of the paradigm, and make those who post anti-establishment politics -politics the new power holders of the paradigm. This does not always require serious civil unrest. As seen in various countries since the early 2010s, anti-politics as a populist strategy has succeeded in seizing mainstream political power through democratic means.

This is why the concept of anti-politics is closely associated with populist forces that severely attack major political actors and state institutions. Populists intensify and strengthen any existing anti-political sentiment in society. Gaining power in this way is presented as a moral and revolutionary act when in reality it is just another way of seizing conventional power.

But anti-politics advocates, even when they manage to break the dominant political paradigm, fail to consolidate their position because their disposition dissuades them from using the tools necessary to stay in power or tools they hate and want to destroy. Khan is just one example. Trying to destroy what a populist like him hated not only saw him struggle to retain power, but, even more, after his ouster, when he wanted to return from the outside into the paradigm, he felt isolated and unhappy.

Anti-politics, when used to break the dominant political paradigm, can only provoke outbursts of emotion and unrest, but these eventually peter out, because dominant politics has at its disposal powerful tools to maintain influence, repel attacks from the outside and quickly. repair itself. Anti-politics therefore only has useless distinctions to romanticize itself, such as heroic, idealistic courage, etc. Either power escapes it entirely, or, when this political movement comes to power, it quickly loses it.

But over the past decade, why has the world seen a rise in anti-politics? Sociologist Paul Blokker and political scientist Manuel Anselmi have an interesting answer. According to them, the depoliticization of societies from the 1980s is the cause. Starting in the 1980s, neoliberalism as a political philosophy and economic model became the dominant idea in most countries.

Neoliberalism sought to create a globalized economy led by the private sector and free from state and government interference and regulation. Governments began to outsource their countries' economies to large corporations and banks, and governance was outsourced to technocrats. The responsibilities and influence of the state have diminished. Neoliberalism has also discouraged active political participation. This led to depoliticization.

Neoliberalism began to be criticized after the global financial crisis of 2008. Those affected began to harshly criticize the private sector and the governments accused of protecting it. The backlash sought something new or, on the other hand, a return to a wildly imagined pristine past. The response to the recession has been intense criticism. It offered no practical alternative as such, apart from rhetorical talk about cleaning up the system.

Depoliticization has seen an entire generation detach itself from politics. The politics triggered by the recession were therefore rhetorical, utopian, emotional and naive. It was anti-politics. This played into the hands of the populists. Indeed, neoliberalism, while also anti-political, has cleverly altered mainstream politics to its advantage, entering into amoral political and economic alliances.

But the antipolitics that emerged in response to the gradual failure of neoliberalism was populist and interested only in castigating mainstream politics and proposing theatrical and rhetorical alternatives that led to rather anarchic results.

Published in Dawn, EOS, November 3, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1869530 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos