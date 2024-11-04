Challenge PM Modi to talk about real issues at rallies instead of 'lies' against opposition: Kharge





New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday claimed that the BJP's “anti-people” policies are “corroding” India's economy and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about the real problems faced by common people during of his future election rallies, instead of “spitting lies” against the party. Opposition. Kharge said false narratives cannot replace true well-being. “Take a look at the economic turmoil you have created by looting ordinary citizens of their last paisa! Even the festive cheer could not boost the morale of the Indian economy – reeling from low consumption, high inflation , growing inequality, slowing investment and stagnant wages,” the Congress leader said in an article on X. Even business leaders are being forced to talk about the 'missing middle class' syndrome, as the Modi government deals a 'heavy blow' to the poor and middle class by imposing 'backbreaking' price hikes and wiping out their savings through inconsiderate taxation. he alleged. “5 Undeniable Facts – Food inflation is 9.2 percent. Vegetable inflation rose from 10.7 percent in August to a 14-month high of 36 percent in September 2024. This is a The fact that the FMCG sector has seen demand decline sharply, with sales growth falling from 10.1 percent to just 2.8 percent in a year, the monthly report from your own Finance Ministry l. 'indicates,' he said. Kharge said FMCG companies have reported a decline in margins and said this could lead to higher prices if raw material costs become unmanageable for businesses. The Congress leader claimed that household savings had plunged to their lowest level in 50 years. “Consumption has fallen sharply due to high food inflation. For example, growth in the F&B sector, which was once in double digits, has now fallen to 1.5-2 percent. Analysts at Nomura India noted that urban demand will continue to grow. delay due to lower wage increases, less pent-up demand, high interest rates and tight credit conditions,” he said. Kharge also pointed out that passenger vehicle sales fell 19 percent in September and most of October's sales remained stable. The finance ministry noted a 2.3 percent contraction in automobile sales, it said, adding that a crucial indicator of rural economic health, two-wheeler sales, did not still exceeded the 2018 figures. “Even SUV sales are at a 26-month low. Housing sales in India's top 8 cities declined by 5% in the quarter ending September 2024,” he said. Kharge also claimed that workers' real wages stagnated between 2014 and 2023, and actually declined between 2019 and 2024, he said, citing the Labor Bureau's wage rate index. Between 2014-15 and 2021-22, inflation-adjusted wages of India's workforce increased by less than 1 percent (ILO), it said. “Modi ji, it is clear that you do not believe in hard data, since you have mastered the art of FAKERY! BJP's anti-people policies are corroding the Indian economy!” Kharge alleged in his post. “We challenge you to talk about the REAL issues facing ordinary people at your future campaign rallies, instead of spewing lies against the opposition!” he said. Claiming that India is in the “most precarious and difficult” economic situation in many years, the Congress on Wednesday said stagnant wages, inflation and inequality were undermining consumption growth in the country. The Congress has attacked the government for its handling of the economy and raised concerns over “rising” unemployment and rising prices.

