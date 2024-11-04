NBC gives Donald Trump equal time for Kamala Harris SNL skit





NBC is offering free ad time to former President Donald Trump's campaign in response to Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on Saturday Night Live, including an unusual ad during Sunday's NASCAR coverage, a spokesperson said. source close to the file.

Harris appeared on SNL on Saturday for one minute and 30 seconds, meaning if another presidential campaign asked for him, NBC would have to give him about 90 seconds.

On Sunday, NBC aired a NASCAR playoff race, but some viewers noticed near the end of the broadcast (technically right after the race ended but while coverage was still underway) that Trump appeared in an unusual commercial, speaking directly to the camera while wearing red. “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, and saying Harris' election would cause “depression” and viewers should “go vote.”

A source familiar with the matter says the spot during the NASCAR race was wired to NBC, giving equal time to the Trump campaign.

Trump received an additional 60 seconds of campaign time during coverage of NBC's Sunday Night Football. With the game already over, the spot – which was the same one that aired during NASCAR coverage – aired during postgame coverage (and shortly after a paid campaign ad). That's a total of 120 seconds.

It is unclear whether it was the Trump camp or NBC that suggested the NASCAR and SNF placements.

It's also unclear whether other campaigns requested the same amount of time. However, if they do, NBC will likely have to find time for them, given FCC rules. SNL creator Lorne Michaels previously cited the rules in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter as the reason the show hasn't had Trump or Harris this cycle.

Harris appeared on SNL in a “cold open” sketch alongside Maya Rudolph, who plays the vice president for the late-night comedy show. The sketch saw Rudolph's Harris seeking a pep talk from the real Harris, with the pair ending the bit by saying “Keep Kamala and keep going ala.”

However, the sketch drew a rebuke from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who is seen as a potential FCC chairman if President Trump is re-elected. Carr wrote that the skit was “a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's equal time rule” because it arrived just two days before Election Day, within the seven-day window the FCC allows for campaigns to demand equal time.

It should be noted that the rule “does not require a station to provide programming to opposing applicants identical to that of the initiating applicant” per FCC regulations, but rather comparable length and placement.

The rapid recovery in NASCAR and SNF coverage suggests the network is evolving quickly to respond to all claims equally.

Kimberly Nordyke contributed to this report.

