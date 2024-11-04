PM Modi at Garhwa rally India TV





Image source: PM Modi at Garhwa rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a rally in Garhwa in poll-bound Jharkhand. PM Modi said, “For better facilities in Jharkhand, for farmers, for strengthening the industries of the state, the central government made all efforts even when the JMM government put obstacles in front of it. When you form a dual engine government here, then the development of the state will also happen at twice the pace. “A lot of attention has been given to infrastructure in the state. Work to strengthen road and rail connectivity is underway in Jharkhand. The Jagadishpur, Haldia and Bokaro gas pipelines are providing cheaper gas to the people of the State. The central government is making all efforts to strengthen Jharkhand That too at a time when the JMM government in the state is doing everything to stop the development of Jharkhand, he said. The Jharkhand elections are being held at a time when the entire country is determined to become a developed country by the 100th Independence Day, he said. Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. The Prime Minister will address election rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa today. “Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive at Gaya airport in Bihar around 11 am and fly to Garhwa by helicopter to address a rally there,” a senior official said on Sunday. BJP leader. Prime Minister Modi will first address a BJP rally in Garhwa and then travel to Ranchi, he added. The prime minister will travel to Chaibasa where he is expected to address another rally around 2:30 p.m., the party leader said. Speaking on the preparation for Prime Minister Modi's rallies, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also in charge of Jharkhand elections, said all arrangements have been made for the visit of the Prime Minister. BJP to implement Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand: Shah Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed three political rallies in the state and released the BJP's election manifesto. Shah announced that the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state, but would keep tribals out of its ambit. Shah, while releasing the saffron party's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, announced that a displacement committee would be formed to ensure rehabilitation of people displaced by the industries and mines of the 'State. “Our government will introduce UCC in Jharkhand but tribals will remain outside its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM government are spreading false propaganda that UCC will impact tribal rights, culture and relevant legislation, which is completely baseless as they will be kept out of its purview,” Shah said in Ranchi. He said even though the UCC would be implemented, it would ensure that tribal rights were not affected. (With PTI inputs) Also read: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren targets Amit Shah, rejects implementation of UCC in state

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/jharkhand/jharkhand-assembly-elections-pm-modi-addresses-rallies-in-garhwa-chaibasa-bjp-campaigns-jmm-ucc-latest-updates-2024-11-04-960036 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos