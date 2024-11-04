NBC airs Donald Trump ad during NASCAR after equal-time FCC complaints





Following FCC concerns over Kamala Harris' last-minute appearance on Saturday Night Live, NBC granted Donald Trump 90 seconds of free commercial time.

On Sunday, the network reportedly aired a clip of Trump speaking to voters during his coverage of the NASCAR playoff race, after Harris' cold open cameo on SNL may have violated FCC time ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Trump-appointed FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr previously accused SNL of a “clear and blatant effort” to evade the equal time rule, which requires broadcasters to provide rival candidates with comparable time – the news programs are exempt. This rule is often confused with the fairness doctrine, abandoned in the 1980s, which required stations to present different points of view.

Noting that Harris' appearance on SNL took place just three days before the presidential election, Carr posted on X: “What comparable time and placement can they offer to all the other qualified candidates?”

Reed Hundt, a former FCC chairman, wrote on X that Carr was “wrong” in claiming SNL was trying to circumvent the rule. “He is clearly and openly trying to help the Trump campaign. This is also false,” Hundt wrote.

Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live. SNL via YouTube

NBC affiliates, including those in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., have since filed a notice stating that Harris “appeared without charge” on SNL for one minute and 30 seconds on Saturday. A network source said they would comply with all regulatory obligations.

FCC rules do not require a network to seek out opposing campaigns to volunteer time. Rival candidates must request it.

Stations are not required to give opposing candidates an identical time, just a comparable time. After Trump hosted SNL in 2015, some of his top GOP rivals got airtime not on the show, but during a similar period on stations with primaries coming up.

It's also not unprecedented for SNL to feature a presidential candidate so close to an election. John McCain made an appearance on the NBC comedy show the weekend before the 2008 campaign.

