APEC: only 11 out of 21 countries have confirmed their participation in the Lima international forum, according to the Chancay Chamber of Commerce





Unions have announced protests at APEC if their demands are not met. | Photocomposition: Infobae Peru (Camila Caldern) As the government of President Dina Boluarte continues to prepare for the development of Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum (APEC)the list of participants for the event which will bring together international leaders remains pending. Only 11 of the 21 invited countries have confirmed their presence and even Xi Jinping will not attend the inauguration of the Chancay Megaport. This is what he said of the Chancay Chamber of Commerce, Jaime Noriegain conversation with Canal N. Of the 21 economies, only 11 have confirmed their participation in APEC. It's a safety thermometer because it is at the national level (…) In terms of security given the fact that less than half of the economies of the APEC come on, it's a problem For the moment, the presence of the United States has not yet been confirmed, Joe Bidenduring the international event. Your vice president, Kamala Harrisor Secretary of State Antony Blinken could arrive to replace him. Only the presence of 600 American military personnel in Peru was confirmed for 21 days, between November 4 and 21. On the other hand, the Brazilian Lula da Silva would have canceled his visit to Peru for the summit, according to information from the agency. Reuters. Indeed, the president of the largest economic power in South America would have chosen to concentrate his efforts on his participation in the summit of G20. The port of Chancay will be a “special economic zone” in which the Chinese government's experience with the city of Shenzhen will serve as a model. (Photo: Composition – Infobae/Renato Silva) Although the Chinese government confirmed Xi Jinping's presence at the forum APECNoriega said the president would not be present at the inauguration of the Chancay Megaportbut rather participate in the ceremony remotely thanks to a videoconference from the Government Palace. This, however, is not linked to the security problem currently plaguing the country and in particular in the district – which has only one police station – but is mainly due to inconvenience linked to the transfer on site. According to the representative of the local Chamber of Commerce, the problem of Xi Jinping's arrival corresponds to access to the area. The access road, the securitythe question of proximity, energy, the special economic zone, are several subjects which must necessarily be addressed so that Peru and the population take advantage of the opportunity offered by the construction of this port of Chancay, mentioned during of a conversation with Channel N. Indeed, the president is not transported by helicopter, so ground transport is the only alternative, but due to the delays generated, this is not viable. Meeting of Dina Boluarte and Xi Jinping during his state visit to China. Photo: Presidency Peru As the Chancellor indicated, the Asian country requested that the ceremony take place in Lima, in Government Palace, for security reasons, while he was in Chançay80 km north of the capital, other high authorities from both countries will be present. It's a real inauguration, because it will start operating, but it will be virtual. President Boluarte and Xi Jinping will be at the Government Palace with a large group of Peruvian and Chinese citizens. They will not be in Chancay for security reasons for Xi Jinping himself, explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Channel N. Xi Jinping will arrive in Peru on November 14 for a state visit and will then participate in the activities of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forumwhich will take place in Lima on these days. The entire afternoon and evening of November 14 is his state visit and the next day he joins the leaders' meeting, he added.

