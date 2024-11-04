Kenya's asylum image tarnished by expulsion of Turkish nationals



By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Dead

Monday November 4, 2024

Korir Singoei, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs. [File, Standard]

Kenya's reputation as a haven for refugees has been damaged by the recent expulsion of four Turkish nationals granted asylum protection.

The decision raises doubts about whether anyone seeking refuge can actually find refuge in Kenya or whether the country is simply a collaborator.

Until today, it is unclear whether the government brought the four men through the justice system as required by law or whether they were simply kidnapped and sent home.

Principal Foreign Secretary Korir Singoei said the government chose to deport the four men because they would be wanted for treason in their home country.

However, intriguingly in the saga, it emerged that several countries had refused the Turkish administration permission to extradite Mustafa Genc, ​​Huseyin Yesila, Ozturk Uzun and Alpaslan Tasci.

The men were kidnapped alongside British national Necdet Seyitoglu, an education consultant, and two others. However, the Briton was released after successfully demonstrating his British citizenship.

Speculation began to mount as human rights groups united to condemn the incident, saying the four men were living as refugees under the protection of the United Nations.

A few days later, Singoei told media that Genc, ​​Yesila, Uzun and Tasci had been evacuated from Nairobi on October 19, at Ankara's request.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has received assurances from Turkish authorities that the four will be treated with dignity, in accordance with national and international law, it said.

Amnesty International was among the advocacy groups that expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding the man's kidnapping and deportation to Turkey.

Prior to this incident, Kenya had acquired security equipment and some members of the disciplined forces had undergone training in the country.

The seven kidnapped people had ties to organizations affiliated with Islamic preacher and businessman Fethullah Gülen.

Gülen was an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan until the latter accused him of orchestrating a botched coup attempt in July 2016 that left 250 people dead and more than 2,000 injured. Following these events, Gülen fled the country to seek refuge in the United States.

Since then, Erdogan's administration has attacked him and his business interests around the world.

More than 2,500 people considered Gülen supporters have received life sentences, while more than 100,000 people have been fired by Erdogan for having ties to the preacher.

This is not the first time that Kenya has been accused of handing over dissidents to the government they had fled.

In 1990, the Kenyan government committed to returning more than 1,000 refugees to Uganda and Rwanda.

Despite appeals from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), some of them were attacked by the police. Some Rwandan refugees have been accused of spreading propaganda and raising funds to help rebels attack the government of Juvénal Habyarimana.

After the 1994 Rwandan genocide, refugees fled to Kenya, as did the alleged mastermind of the genocide, Félicien Kabuga.

Abdallah Öcalan

Öcalan was a Turkish dissident handed over to the Turkish government by Kenyan authorities. He led the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) from 1978 until his arrest in 1999 in Kenya.

He arrived in Kenya as a Cypriot journalist, helped by the Greek authorities, who even planned to accommodate him in the residence of their ambassadors. His stay was to be brief as he planned to settle in South Africa. The PKK launched a student uprising movement focused on the oppression of the Kurdish people in Türkiye. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and most European countries.

Öcalan led the group from Syria until Turkey threatened large-scale military action, leading to his expulsion in 1998. Before choosing Kenya, he sought refuge in Russia, Italy and Greece .

To this day, the PKK continues to fight for an independent Kurdistan region in southeastern Turkey and northeastern Iraq.

Selahaddin Gulen

In April 2021, Gülen's nephew Selahaddin, who was living in the United States, traveled to Kenya, where his wife, Serriye, was teaching. He was accused of belonging to a terrorist organization led by his uncle, Fethullah. While in Kenya, he visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters to clear his name of some of the charges.

Accompanied by a friend, the two men were kidnapped right in front of the DCI offices. They disappeared for days, and the friend was released after five days. It took more than 20 days for Selahaddin to resurface in Türkiye.

A photo released by the government showed him handcuffed, standing between two Turkish flags, with the government claiming he had been captured by the National Intelligence Organization (NIT).

Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nigeria, disappeared in Kenya in June 2022. The group campaigns for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra, which seceded from Nigeria in 1967 but was disbanded after being defeated in a civil war.

Kanu was first arrested by the Nigerian government in 2015 and charged with 11 counts related to treason and terrorism. Although the courts ordered his release, the government refused to comply. He was eventually released on bail in 2017, but fled the country. Kanu remained elusive until he resurfaced in London, where he founded and ran Radio Biafra to champion the Biafran cause.

In 2021, he obtained a British passport and traveled to Kenya, where he lived until his restitution. According to his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu went to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to meet a Biafran leader. After parking underground, he was kidnapped by seven armed men as he got out of his vehicle. Although his screams attracted the attention of passers-by, his captors claimed he was an Al Shabaab militant and that they were making an arrest.

Ejimakor claimed Kanu was tortured for days before being flown back to Nigeria on a private jet, bypassing Kenya's immigration system. The Kenyan government has denied any involvement in this restitution. Kanu was later arraigned in a Nigerian High Court on terrorism charges, but the charges against him were dismissed.

Samson Tecklemichael

Samson Tecklemichael, an Ethiopian national from the Tigray region, was kidnapped in Kileleshwa on November 19, 2021, in broad daylight. While traveling on the ring road, he was intercepted by men who forcibly removed him from his car and took him to a waiting Subaru, which immediately drove off, leaving his vehicle unattended at the middle of the road.

The incident was recorded by motorists and passers-by and shared widely on X. At the time of his abduction, he had lived in Kenya for 16 years and operated a gas business.

Morris Mabior Awikjok Return

Morris Mabior Awikjok Bak, a South Sudanese national, was kidnapped on February 4, 2024 by individuals claiming to be police officers. According to Human Rights Watch, he was taken from his home and the police also attacked his wife.

Bak was a registered refugee in Kenya after fleeing South Sudan after receiving death threats. Neither government has provided information on Bak's current whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance.

Arshad Sharif

Arshad Shariff, a Pakistani investigative journalist, sought refuge in Kenya after being charged with sedition for his reporting. Tragically, on October 23, 2022, he was killed by police officers who wrongly believed he was driving a stolen vehicle. The High Court of Kenya later awarded his widow 10 million shillings for wrongful death.