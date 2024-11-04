



On the eve of the elections in the United States, the presidential race is deadlocked. Polls are exceptionally close across the country and in all the key states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in the industrial Midwest; Nevada and Arizona to the west; and Georgia and North Carolina to the south.

The latest New York Times/Siena poll shows Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris leading by a very small margin or tied with former Republican President Donald Trump in every swing state. The exception is Arizona, where Trump leads by a few percentage points.

While there is no clear favorite to win, several critical factors will influence voters' decisions on Election Day. This is what you need to look at.

Republicans turn against Trump

Trump's favorability is stuck at around 43% in national polls. In the last two presidential elections, he failed to obtain 50% of the national popular vote. As president, he never reached more than 50 percent favorability. And he has never exceeded 50% since he left office.

This means his support has reached a ceiling and he is highly unlikely to win the national popular vote on Tuesday.

It also mirrors what happened to Trump in the Republican primaries to win the nomination. He dominated the field, defeating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and several others. But in most of these primaries, 15 to 20 percent of Republican voters did not vote for Trump.

Where will these Republican voters ultimately land on Tuesday? Half of them probably want to vote Republican and will side with Trump. Others won't be able to bring themselves to vote for Harris and simply won't vote for the president.

Others will shift their support to Harris. Indeed, there has never been such support from members of one party to support the other party's presidential candidate.

Harris needs these Republicans to get Harris' votes. Additionally, we must replicate the coalition of young voters, voters of color, and women who supported current President Joe Biden against Trump in 2020 in these same swing states and nationally.

His approval ratings are higher than Trump's, at around 46%. The closer a presidential candidate is to a 50% approval rating, the better their chances of winning the election.

A Republican sign for Harris at a campaign event in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. Matt Slocum/AP It's the economy, stupid

At the same time, the country is in a bad mood. There is a classic question asked during elections: is the country on the right track or going in the wrong direction? Between 6,070% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track.

This is a sign that this election is synonymous with change. Historically, this sentiment has not favored the outgoing president in the White House. As Biden's vice president, Harris faces this headwind directly.

There are four key issues in this election. Most important is the issue of budget: household budgets, cost-of-living pressures, and voters' concerns about their future economic security.

Since Biden and Harris took office nearly four years ago, the cost of groceries, household goods, utilities and services such as insurance has increased 1,040%. Gasoline prices have risen again.

Even though interest rates have fallen, American households are suffering. When asked who is best suited to manage the economy, voters in swing states say Trump by a 15-point margin.

The second biggest problem is immigration. Since Trump became a presidential candidate in 2015, he has relentlessly pushed the immigration button, declaring the border with Mexico out of control, bringing with it increased crime and looting.

The first three years of Biden's term also saw large waves of immigrants crossing the border, although rates fell dramatically in 2024.

Voters view Trump as best suited to handle this issue as well, by nearly 15 points.

Thus, Trump is seen as a more effective leader on the two most important policy issues of this election.

Donald Trump has made immigration a key element of his rallies. Matt Rourke/AP A surge in support from women

The third major issue is abortion rights and reproductive health services. Many women across America are repulsed by the Supreme Court's decision to strip them of their long-held constitutional right to abortion. Now this policy is decided at the state level. And several conservative Republican states, including Ohio and Kansas, voted to restore abortion rights.

Harris is considered the champion of these issues. Several polls show that voters trust him more than Trump on reproductive rights, by far.

As a result, polls show Harris leading Trump among female voters in swing states, by 15 points or more.

Abortion rights are also on the ballot in two swing states, Nevada and Arizona, which should help Harris in both cases.

Actress Eva Longoria speaks at a campaign event for Kamala Harris and Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego in Phoenix, Arizona. Allison/EPA Dinner

The future of American democracy is the fourth major issue facing voters. Half the country views Trump as a profound threat to American democracy, according to a new poll, who will wield authoritarian power to enforce his policies and agendas.

Harris pledged to turn the page, heal divisions and get Republicans and Democrats working together again.

In recent days, Trump continues to make provocative statements with violent images. For example, at a rally in Arizona last week, he again attacked Liz Cheney, the former Republican congresswoman who advocated for Trump to be prosecuted over the January 6 insurrection:

He is a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a gun there with nine cannons shooting at her, okay? Let's see what she thinks. You know, when the guns are pointed in his face.

It may have provided Harris with one final moment of reflection on Trump's fitness for office in the final days of the campaign. She replied:

Anyone who wants to be president of the United States and uses this kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president. [] However, Trump is increasingly someone who views his political opponents as enemies, who is constantly seeking revenge, and who is increasingly unstable and unhinged.

So who will win?

Team Trump sees victory in all polls. Its chief pollster wrote late last week:

President Trump's standing nationally and in every battleground state is significantly better than it was four years ago.

Polls might also underestimate the extent of support for Trump, as was the case in 2016 and 2020. And polls might not reflect the extent of antipathy toward Harris as a black woman and South Asian.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Harris' campaign manager who led the 2020 Biden campaign that defeated Trump, told her troops that undecided voters were accessible, adding:

We have many paths to victory [] Our citizens are voting at levels we need for us to win.

Harris built a US$1 billion (A$1.5 billion) machine designed to reach voters in swing states through personal contact. This machine made three million phone calls and door knocks to homes in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Saturday. If this machine works, it could be the boost Harris needs on election night.

The Harris campaign also reported over the weekend that late-deciding voters, particularly women, are growing by double digits. Democrats feel Harris is now peaking late in the campaign.

The final analysis

If Harris wins, it will be because she managed to strike a deal with these voters and make the election a referendum on Trump who, by and large, the country will be sick of after eight years. This also means that his ground game won the votes.

If Trump wins, it will mean voters will trust him to manage inflation and cost-of-living pressures on households, as well as what they see as out-of-control immigration and crime. These messages would also have been further embellished by unease over Harris, a Black and South Asian woman, as president.

