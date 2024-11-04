“Roti, Beti, Mati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar…”: PM Modi in Garhwa









Updated: November 4, 2024 12:42 EAST

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India]November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that elections in Jharkhand are taking place at a time when the entire country is moving forward with the determination to become a 'Viksit Bharat', adding that there is no only one echo among the people of the state that “Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar”.

Addressing a rally at Garhwa in the state, Prime Minister Modi said that after the formation of a dual engine government, the development of the state would also take place at twice the pace.

“You formed the BJP-NDA government at the Center in Delhi for the third consecutive time a few months ago. Now that there are assembly elections in Jharkhand, we all need to come together and form a two-engine government here under the leadership of BJP. -NDA. I congratulate Jharkhand BJP for releasing a wonderful Sankalp Patra Today I have come to seek your blessings Today there is only one echo all over. le Jharkhand, Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar,” the Prime Minister said.

He also extended Chhath Puja greetings to the people and highlighted the importance of Viksit Bharat.

“Right now, Chhath enthusiasm is visible everywhere. I extend my best wishes to those who worship Chhathi Maiya. These elections in Jharkhand are being held at a time when the entire country is moving forward with the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat '. that is, the next 25 years are very important for the country and Jharkhand. The country will then celebrate 100 years of independence and Jharkhand will also be 50 years old,' he added. .

Prime Minister Modi said the central government was making all efforts to provide better facilities to the farmers of Jharkhand.

“For better facilities in Jharkhand, for farmers, for strengthening the industries of the state, the central government made all efforts even when the JMM government put obstacles in its way. When you form a two-engine government here , then development in the state will also happen at twice the pace,” PM Modi said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are expected to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting of votes scheduled for November 23. In the previous assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP 25 and the Congress 16 seats. (ANI)

